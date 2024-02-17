EA FC 24 FS Academy Midfielders Evolution: How and Which Players to Evolve?

After the Attackers and Defenders, it’s time for the Midfielders to join the FS Academy Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Fans can develop a young prospect into a world-class midfielder by using the FS Academy Midfielders Evolution, which offers new playstyles and drastic stats enhancements.

Fans can now upgrade their preferred player card for free with the recently released FS Academy Midfielders Evolution. Moreover, they can own two Future Star Evolved player cards thanks to EA Sports’ offering two copies of this Evolution. So, they should be cautious to not waste these free Evolutions, as they are not repeatable and are also irreversible.

What are the requirements for FS Academy Midfielders Evolution?

Evolution is the new Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24. It allows fans to upgrade their favorite players, providing them with new Playstyles and stats enhancements. However, the game prevents fans from creating game-breaking items by imposing some requirements. Similarly, the newly released FS Academy Midfielders has the following eligibility criteria for the selected card:

Pace: Maximum 86-rated

Passing: Maximum 79-rated

Dribbling: Maximum 84-rated

Rarity: Future Stars Academy

Future Stars Academy Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

In-Progress Evolution Playstyles: Maximum 9

Maximum 9 Playstyles+: Maximum 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

EA FC 24 fans have to complete certain tasks using the in-evolution (EVO) card to upgrade it via Evolutions. The FS Academy Midfielders is no different, fans must complete the following three levels of tasks to upgrade their selected Future Stars Academy player.

Level 1 Challenge

Win seven Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win eight Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist six goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Win ten Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Achieve four clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

The selected Future Star Academy player card will have enhanced stats and overall rating after using this free Evolution. Two Playstyles+ and a new Playstyle would also be awarded to the card for finishing the FS Academy Midfielders. However, the enhancements would be rewarded in three sets as there are three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Dribbling +3

Defending +5

Weak Foot +1

First Touch Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Shooting +8

Reactions +5

Composure +5

Tiki Taka Playstyle+

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +3

Pace +2

Passing +5

Dribbling +3

Physical +5

Intercept Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for FS Academy Midfielders Evolution?

The majority of eligible player cards for Evolutions are available to EA FC 24 players through card packs or the Transfer Market. However, EA Sports will offer exclusive packs, containing the eligible FS Academy player cards, for the FS Academy Midfielders to fans who log in to Ultimate Team after February 17, 2024. The following ten cards are handed out for this free upgrade:

Yacine Adli (82-rated CM/CAM)

Oliver Skipp (82-rated CDM/CM)

Sydney Lohmann (82-rated CAM/RM)

Manuel Ugarte (82-rated CDM/CM)

Mariana Cerro Galan (82-rated CDM/CM)



Ismael Saibari (82-rated CM/CAM)

Sem Steijn (82-rated CAM/CM)

Thiago Almada (82-rated CAM/CM/CF)

Azzedine Ounahi (82-rated CM)

Ivan Ilic (82-rated CM/CF)

We would suggest users choose Adli, Skipp, Lohmann, or Ugarte Martin from the ten newly released FS Academy Player cards. Since fans can upgrade two cards via this Evolution, they can pick any two of our four recommendations. We are sure that none of our recommendations will disappoint.