EA FC 24 FS Glow Up Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 got even more exciting with the introduction of Future Star to the Ultimate Team. The ongoing promo has introduced much exciting in-game content, including the FS Glow Up Evolution. This new evolution boosts the recently released Future Star cards, which already have really good stats and overall ratings.

FS Glow Up is a premium Evolution, so fans can upgrade their favorite Future Star card by spending 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points. However, they must be cautious not to waste this improvement, as evolutions are irreversible and cannot be repeated.

What are the requirements for FS Glow Up Evolution?

Evolutions were one of the many new features that were unveiled in EA FC 24. This UT feature allows fans to upgrade their favorite player to get better stats and new Playstyles. However, the game imposes some limitations on Evolutions to stop fans from developing extremely powerful cards. The new FS Glow Up requires the following eligibility conditions:

Overall: Maximum 88-rated

Maximum 88-rated Pace: Maximum 92-rated

Maximum 92-rated Position Must not be: RWB

RWB Rarity: Future Stars

Future Stars Total Positions: Maximum 3

Maximum 3 Playstyles+: Maximum 1

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Fans must complete some tasks with the in-evolution (EVO) card to upgrade a player card through Evolutions. As for the FS Glow Up, fans must complete the following two levels of tasks to upgrade their selected Future Star card.

Level 1 Challenge

Play three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist three goals in Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Following the completion of the FS Glow Up, the EVO card would get a new Playstyles+ and an increase of +2 overall rating. However, the upgrades would be rewarded in two sets as there are two levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Passing +3

Defending +3

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Shooting +3

Dribbling +2

Physical +22

Pinged Pass Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for FS Glow Up Evolution?

The eligibility criteria limit the selection to Future Stars, but fans still have some good options to select for the FS Glow Up Evolution. We believe the following five cards are the most suitable for this new premium upgrade.

Yunus Musah Future Star (88-Rated CM/RM)

William Pacho Future Star (87-Rated CB)

Pablo Barrios Rivas Future Star (87-Rated CM/CDM)

Amir Richardson Future Star (87-Rated CM/CDM)

Jakub Kiwior Future Star (86-Rated CB/LB/CDM)

We assure fans that our recommendations won’t disappoint them. So, they should not let go of the FS Glow Up Evolution to acquire a great card for their Ultimate Team squad.