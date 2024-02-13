EA FC 24 FS Right Back Power Up Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

The Future Stars promo brings a lot to EA FC 24 with new Ultimate Team cards and other in-game content. Likewise, the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution is now available and fans can enhance their Right Back (RB) by giving them a boost across multiple stats as well as a new Playstyle+.

The recently released FS Right Back Power Up is a free Evolution that will not cost fans any Ultimate Team coins or FC points to enhance their favorite player card. Like all previous Evolutions, it is not reversible or reproducible. Hence, fans should be careful not to squander this free card upgrade.

What are the requirements for FS Right Back Power Up Evolution?

EA FC 24 has a new Ultimate Team feature called Evolution, which allows fans to give stat boosts and Playstyles to their favorite player cards. However, the game applies some eligibility criteria for each evolution just to stop fans from creating overpowered cards. Similarly, the newly released FS Right Back Power Up Evolution has the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Pace: Maximum 87-rated

Maximum 87-rated Physical: Maximum 90-rated

Maximum 90-rated Position: RB

RB Position must not be: CB

CB Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Not In-Progress Evolution Playstyles+: Maximum 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?



To evolve any player card through an Evolution, fans must complete certain objectives with their selected cards. The FS Right Back Power Up requires the completion of the following levels of tasks to enhance a Right Back.

Level 1 Challenge

Play two matches in any Ultimate Team mode using the active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenge

Win two matches in any Ultimate Team mode using the active EVO player.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

This free Evolution will significantly increase the selected RB’s stats and overall rating, as well as provide a new Playstyle+ upon the completion of the required tasks. However, the enhancements will be available in two sets because the Evolution is divided into two levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +3

Passing +4

Defending +3

Aggression +5

Stamina +5

Strength +2

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +3

Dribbling +3

Stamina +3

Strength +4

Slide Tackle Playstyle+



What cards should fans choose for FS Right Back Power Up Evolution?

Despite the eligibility requirements limiting the player card pool, fans may still find some excellent options for the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution. We believe the following five cards are most suited for this new free card upgrade.

Ona Batlle Pascual Rare Gold (85-rated RW/RWB/LB)

Alex Scott Heroes (85-rated RB/RWB)

De Marcos Team of the Week (85-rated RW/RWB)

Fredrik Aursnes Team of the Week (84-rated RB/CM/LM)

Manon Revelli Foundations (83-rated RB/RWB/LB/LWB)

EA FC 24 fans would get the best results from the FS Right Back Power Up by chaining it with other Evolution and using the 82-rated Carvajal Rare Gold to acquire the 89-rated evolved card.

Evolve the Carvajal Rare Gold card with Triple Threat Wingback .

. Put the 85-rated evolved card into FS Right Back Power Up to acquire the 89-rated edition.

NOTE: Triple Threat Wingback is no longer available in the game, so fans who enhanced the Spanish Right Back with this expired Evolution will only be able to receive the 89-rated Carvajal.

We assure fans that our recommendations won’t disappoint them. That’s all there is to know about the new FS Right Back Power Up Evolution.