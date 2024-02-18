EA FC 24 FS Strike Force Training Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

Overall: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Pace: Maximum 87-rated

Maximum 87-rated Dribbling: Maximum 87-rated

Maximum 87-rated Defending: Maximum 70-rated

Maximum 70-rated Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

In-Progress Evolution Playstyles: Maximum 8

Maximum 8 Playstyles+: Maximum 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

To upgrade a player card through Evolutions, fans have to complete some tasks with the in-evolution (EVO) card. This is also the case for the FS Strike Force Training, where players must complete the following two levels of tasks to upgrade the selected player card.

Level 1 Challenge

Play four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Score four goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

The EVO card will have improved stats and overall ratings after using this premium Evolution. After finishing the FS Strike Force Training, the card would receive two Playstyles+ and two Playstyles. However, the upgrades would be rewarded in two sets as there are two levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +4

Dribbling +4

Positioning +13

First Touch Playstyle+

Tiki Taka Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Passing +5

Physical +3

Finishing +5

Rapid Playstyle+

Power Shot Playstyle

What cards should they choose for FS Strike Force Training Evolution?

The eligibility criteria limit the number of player cards available to fans, but there are still plenty of excellent options available for the FS Strike Force Training Evolution. The following five cards are the best options for this new premium card upgrade.

Raheem Sterling Team of the Week (85-rated LW/LM/RW/ST)

Melvine Malard Team of the Week (85-rated LW/LM/ST)

CeCe Kizer Foundations (85-rated LM/ST/LW)

Carlos Vela Radioactive (85-rated RW/RM/ST/LW)

Dries Mertens Team of the Week (85-rated CAM/CF/ST)

Incidentally, EA FC 24 fans will get the best result from the FS Strike Force Training after chaining it with other Evolutions. They can use the 71-rated Mathys Tel Rare Silver to obtain the 88-rated evolved card.

Evolve the 71-rated Tel Rare Silver card with Trailblazer Striker.

Evolve the 82-rated Tel Evolved card with Power Shooter.

Evolve the 85-rated Tel Evolved card with FS Strike Force Training.

Finally, they have the 88-rated Tel Evolved card.

NOTE: Trailblazer Striker and Power Shooter are no longer available in the game. So, fans who already enhanced the French Striker with these expired Evolutions can acquire the 88-rated Tel card.

We assure fans that our recommendations won’t disappoint them. So, they should take advantage of this premium Evolution to acquire an excellent card.