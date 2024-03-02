EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 has come up with another exciting Evolution, the Generous Goalscorer, to develop a Striker (ST) into an assister and not simply be a goalscorer. It would improve the passing abilities and give a Playstyle+ to suit the new enhancements.

This new Evolution won’t cost fans a single Ultimate Team coin or FC point. However, players shouldn’t waste this free upgrade and be careful with their selection since it is an irreversible and unrepeatable process.

What are the requirements for Generous Goalscorer Evolution?

Evolution is one of the many new features introduced in EA FC 24. This new feature helps fans evolve an Ultimate Team card by boosting stats and adding playstyles. However, the game prevents the creation of overpowered versions by enforcing some eligibility criteria. The Generous Goalscorer evolution has the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 85

Pace: Maximum 94

Shooting: Maximum 90

Passing: Maximum 75

Position: ST

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Playstyles+: Maximum 1

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

To evolve a player via Evolution, fans would have to complete some objectives with the In-Progress Evolution (EVO) card. The latest Gracious Goalscorer would require completing the following two levels of tasks to upgrade the EVO card.

Level 1 Challenge

Play two matches using the active EVO player in any Ultimate Team mode.

Level 2 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist two goals in a Squad Battle match using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

The EVO card usually receives the stats and overall rating upgrades along with new Playstyles in multiple reward sets. However, the number of sets depends on how many levels of tasks are there in the Evolution. The newly released Gracious Goalscorer has the following two sets of rewards:

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Passing +4

Dribbling +2

Physical +1

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +3

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +4

Physical +1

Pinged Pass Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Generous Goalscorer Evolution?

This free Evolution is exclusive to Strikers but fans still have access to quite an intriguing pool of players. We believe the following five cards are the best options for the newly added Generous Goalscorer:

Ademola Lookman TOTW (85-rated ST/RM/CF/RW)

Racheal Kundananji TOTW (85-rated ST/CF)

Brian Brobbey TOTW (85-rated ST/CF)

Diogo Jota Rare Gold (85-rated CF/ST/LW)

Randal Kolo Muani Rare Gold (84-rated ST/RM/CF)

Aside from these five cards, fans can get the best out of this Evolution when chaining it with others and using the 75-rated Viktor Gyokeres Common Gold.

Evolve the 75-rated Gyokeres Common Gold via TOTY Striker Prospect to get the 78-rated Evolved.

Evolve the 78-rated Gyokeres Evolved via Skill Move Training to get the 81-rated Evolved.

Evolve the 81-rated Gyokeres Evolved via Week Foot Training to get the 84-rated Evolved.

Finally, evolve the 84-rated Gyokeres Evolved via Generous Goalscorer to get the 88-rated Evolved.

We suggest fans complete this Evolution before it expires, as they will acquire a decent striker who can score and assist. It will especially help those who don’t have good Striker cards yet. At the same time, these evolved cards can be great substitutes.