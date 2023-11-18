EA FC 24 Hirving Lozano FC Pro Live SBC: How to complete this new Ultimate Team challenge?

Even though the FIFA era has ended, Ultimate Team is still alive and well in EA FC 24. After all, this mode is an essential part of the competitive esports scene. So EA has created the FC Pro Live event in Ultimate Team, and Hirving Lozano is the first to join it as an SBC reward.

FC Pro Live is the latest EA FC 24 Ultimate Team promo. Unlike other in-game promos, it doesn’t add players to the roster based on their real-life performance. Instead, the players in this promo are chosen based on their performance in the competitive esports side. The Mexican star Hirving Lozano joined the EA FC 24 campaign because of ManuBachoore’s use of his default UT card in the competitive scene.

About Hirving Lozano FC Pro Live card

The Mexican right winger’s default card is an 81-rated Gold Card in Ultimate Team. It’s a good card to have in your forward line and can be used in the right midfield. He previously received an 84-rated Team of The Week edition for his performance in the Eredivisie. However, thanks to ManuBachoore, fans can now have his best edition, the 87-rated FC Pro Live.

One of the things that made the Dutch EA FC pro and other fans use Lozano is the 93 Pace. This stat gets even better with the FC Pro Live edition, as he has 95 Pace now. Moreover, his other stats also receive a drastic boost. The PSV star doesn’t receive any new Playstyle now. But he will receive new ones along with further stats boosts upon ManuBachoore’s future performances with his card.

How to complete this FC Pro Live SBC?

Despite Hirving Lozano FC Pro Live being a new promo, EA FC 24 didn’t make many changes to obtain them via Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Fans would have to build Starting XIs to complete tasks under the respective SBC to get their hands on this unique card. However, there are some requirements that they must meet while creating the teams.

83-Rated Squad

At least one player over 86-rated should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 83.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 84.

Building the two teams for this SBC might require fans to spend more than 120,000 UT coins in the Transfer Market. For many fans, this might be too much to spend right now in the game. However, they can use spare or non-tradable cards to obtain it for a lower price. They can participate in the Ultimate Team matches to earn more cards and coins needed to complete the SBC.

EA FC 24 fans should complete this Hirving Lozano FC Pro Live SBC soon, as it is only available in the game for a limited time. That’s everything that they should know about this new SBC and its reward.