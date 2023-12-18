“The Focus Is on You” – DrLupo Thanks Fans for Supporting the Build Against Cancer Charity Livestream and Surpassing the $1 Million Donation Goal

Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, one of the most popular charity streamers recently came forward to personally thank all his fans for selflessly supporting his “Build Against Charity” live streams and donating loads of money to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his channel. St. Jude Hospital is a cancer hospital specially dedicated to the treatment of childhood cancer and thereby taking steps to defeat it, and DrLupo is the largest partner and charity contributor to the hospital.

The streaming sensation has been in the process of collecting donations for St.Jude Hospital for several years now. He recently explained in a short X (Twitter) video how he, his family, and his team are committed to raising $25 million in total for the development of the hospital and its facilities, and they were happy to announce that they were more than half-way through and had $11 million left to do in 10 years.

Although he has helped children treat and defeat cancer in their lives, he recently mentioned that has never done anything significant to thank his fans or for his fans to be remembered forever. According to him, any of these donations would not have been possible without his viewer’s support and their selflessly donating to the cause. This time, he has taken steps to make the great deal happen.

The streamer as a symbol of gratitude announced in his short video that, “The entire third floor of the building is going to be dedicated to the BAC and GCX specifically focusing on every single one of you (fans/donators), there is going to an art installation on the third floor that when patients and families get off the elevator, they are gonna see BAC and GCX, they are gonna see your names across the board, every single person that has donated since we started this thing because the focus is on you and there is no better way for us to say thank you”.

DrLupo has been conducting the Build Against Cancer Charity livestream on YouTube for a few years now. The streams are a non-stop display of entertainment including traditional games, video games, chatting, reactions, and much more which the streamer makes possible by collaborating with a bunch of popular streamers from his friend circle. While it takes a huge feat of courage, creativity, and patience to pull these through, DrLupo’s charity streams have never been a failure ultimately raising hundreds and thousands to millions of dollars every year.

The year 2023 was no different. The Build Against Cancer Charity livestream 2023 ran for 12 hours a day and a total of 24 hours with a target of raising $1 million. Surprisingly, the charity stream collected a little more than expected, the total being $1.05 million. The gaming streamer made sure to thank his fans and viewers for their generosity and wrote on X, “$1,050,824.70 for StJude in 24 hours all because of video games” with heart emojis at the end.

The online community was elated by the fact that they were able to meet such huge donation targets during their streams. A commenter wrote how DrLupo was hands down the best doctor in existence, even better than Oncologists. People also claimed that DrLupo was an amazing human being and that he should be the role model for all the other streamers in the industry.