Kick CEO reveals various changes to the streaming platform after community outburst

Kick is a new streaming platform rising in fame after signing up famous streamers like xQc and Amouranth. However, while climbing the stairs to fame, the forum faced criticism for alleged gambling and mature content promotion.

Many steamers and netizens have shared their concern about Kick recommending slots for mature content and gambling. Evidence-filled theories have also been shared on the internet, to which Asmongold also reacted in the past. Additionally, the immoral image of Kick also started drama between Mathil and xQc for a while which got a lot of attention as well.

After all these complaints, Kick CEO Eddie Craven introduced changes to the platform, which curbs gambling and hot tub streams. These changes have brought a lot of happiness to the steamer community. However, some exceptional cases exist where people are unhappy about the changes introduced.

Hot tub and gambling streams get turned off on Kick as new changes get implemented

Despite Kick getting negative feedback surrounding multiple issues, the developers operating on the streaming platform had been working to overcome such problems. In Eddie Craven’s recent tweet, the CEO highlighted some cases they had fixed on Kick. These fixed issues include chatbot and viewer count manipulation on the streaming platform by adding protections.

However, the most notable change on the streaming platform is the disabling of gambling and hot tub streams. The CEO even stated that they would optimize these changes further over time. While these changes are being made, many have shared their concerning views despite having positive feedback.

While Kick has disabled featuring gambling and hot tub streams in their recommendation section, steamers can still stream such content. So, viewers who enjoy such streams can still access them from the site.

Public reaction to these changes has been positive overall, as many have requested Twitch to do the same. Since Kick is taking steps to mitigate the mistakes made by their competitor, viewers are joyful about it. Kick CEO said the following about gambling and hot tub streams disabling:

We’ve also removed some unnecessary exposure to gambling-related content throughout our recommended formulas. We’ll also be adding the ability to toggle off all gambling-related streams, amongst other certain categories viewers wish to not be exposed to.

The CEO addressed the fact that viewer experience is equally vital to that of creators on the platform. Thus, these changes are essential to the site’s image and prosperity.

Besides these changes, Kick is also working on bringing the “clips” feature to the website so viewers can save their favorite moments from streams. However, when this feature comes to the platform is still unknown.

Community reaction to these changes

Multiple people have taken these changes with open hearts and even commented “massive W” in various instances. The community had requested changes on other streaming websites like Twitch and YouTube. However, it was Kick who truly understood the assignment.

Many people are happy that other rising content creators can get some exposure on the platform without getting overshadowed by gambling streamers. This is great for all, as people can find more streamers who fit their content style.

The community has also shared that they are more than happy to watch streams on Kick rather than Twitch for these implemented changes. Additionally, everyone is celebrating the CEO’s transparency on these matters, for which they are happy to be a part of the Kick community. With these changes to the streaming platform, it is getting better than ever and raising the stakes in the competition.

That is all you need to know about all the changes coming to Kick to curb gambling streams.