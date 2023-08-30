Warzone 2 Guru ‘WhosImmortal’s Top 5 SMG Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5

The Warzone 2 meta has changed again. That being said, let us take a look at the best SMG loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5 as directed by Guru, WhosImmortal.

The SMGs in Warzone 2 were the first weapons to get caught in the crossfire of the recent patches. However, now that there are changes, we have a diverse meta consisting of various other SMGs. That is why a lot of players can use weapons that are comfortable with their playstyle rather than sticking to one.

This short guide will look at the best SMG classes you can use in Warzone 2 after the recent patches. We will look at fan-favorite weapons and dark horses of the SMG category. These weapons are excellent at short-range and Sniper Support in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

The Best SMG Loadouts in Warzone 2 ft. WhosImmortal

5. MX9 Attachments

4. Vaznev-9K Attachments

3. Vel 46 Attachments

2. Lachmann Sub Attachments

1. ISO 45 Attachments



There are five SMGs that are the best when it comes to close-quarters combat. They vary in terms of damage and other technical factors but are the most effective for Sniper Support as well. The Season 5 Reloaded patch will release soon, so the order of these picks is subject to change. But, the loadout will stay the same for every weapon.

Let us look at all of them in detail and see how the attachments add to their strengths.

5. MX9

The XM9 has been in the shadows for a while. This AUG variant SMG is a good weapon with a decent TTK and range that can outshine most in its class. It is the fire rate where it falls off from the other titans like the Lachmann Sub and the ISO 45.

However, it is still one of the best weapons to use if you know how to utilize it and take advantage of the buffs the attachments provide. This loadout is meant to fix all of its weaknesses and highlight only its strengths. Without further ado, let us look into it.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Barrel: 16.5″ Bruen S901

We start off with the Cronen Mini Pro Optic, which will give us a clear Line of Sight toward our enemies. It will also ensure that the visual recoil when ADSing is controllable since the iron sights can be a little unreliable.

Follow that up with the 32-round Magazine since it is a necessity for this weapon. The Bruen Q900 Grip and the FTAC C11 Riser Comb will increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon. Both of these attachments are meant to do the same thing.

For the Barrel, we will go with the 16.5″ Bruen S901. The Barrel increases the ADS speed of the weapon further, along with some movement speed. All of these attachments combined will help the MX9 become a faster weapon. This is a recommended build for a Solo player with a passive playstyle focused on survival and less aggressive plays.

4. Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K is a versatile pick, no matter the game mode, due to its stability and fire rate. The reason why it is not at the pinnacle of the SMG list is because of its damage drop-off over the ranges. That is why it is ideal for you to use this SMG in the closest of ranges, less than 10 meters, for it to shred enemies.

That being said, we are going to focus on its strengths and make it a faster weapon for close range so that you can use it as a Sniper Support or in tandem with a good AR.

Attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

The FSS OLE-V Laser is a required attachment since it will boost the speed at which we pull our guns up. In addition, it also provides some aiming stability which will be useful should you decide to fight in range.

The Otrezat Stock increases the aim walking speed and sprint speed of the weapon, making it more effective in closer ranges. The 45-Round Magazine will help in combating multiple enemies at the same time, and the True-Tac Grip increase the ADS and sprint to fire the weapon, which is crucial in close quarters.

The KAS-1 381mm is important for increased damage range. The weapon’s damage drop-off is severe over range, and this barrel helps combat that drop-off.

3. Vel 46

The Vel 46 is the consistent king of the game. It is not at the apex of the SMG chain, but it is not the worst of all the weapons as well. Therefore, this gun can never be a bad option to use. The Vel 46 is versatile at all ranges and has good damage and fire rates with decent mobility. That is why it is the best weapon to use for someone who has a hybrid playstyle.

WhosImmortal built it up for an aggressive but reserved survivalist playstyle that can provide Sniper support as well as be a standalone weapon if needed.

Attachments

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

The 50-Round Magazine is going to give us plenty of ammunition to stop multiple enemies in their tracks over a myriad of ranges. The Demo RXT Stock is crucial for this weapon as it boosts ADS speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement speed, allowing you to be agile in all forms of stance combat.

The VLK LZR 7MW Laser is a versatile pick for any SMG loadout due to its reliability. It boosts the weapon’s ADS speed further and increases the sprint to fire speed and aiming stability. The Schlager Soldier Grip maxes out the ADS and sprint to fire speed while the Lockshot KT85 Muzzle ensures that we hit our shots on target by giving the weapon better horizontal and vertical recoil control.

2. Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is at the apex of all the SMGs in the game, along with the ISO 45. The battle has always been between these two SMGs regarding the top spot. In this particular instance, it is all about preference since both SMGs are good. However, this weapon got a slight nerf in the Season 5 update, which is the reason why ISO 45 took the top spot.

If you want a no-nonsense SMG that does damage, is fast in close ranges, and has better control, then the Lachmann Sub is a definite pick.

Attachments

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

We start off with the 50-round Drum so that you can finish off enemies after downing them without having to reload. The VLK LZR 7MW Laser is for better ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. It also provides some stability.

Now, the 9mm Overpressured +P Ammunition is going to increase target flinch, which ensures that your enemies miss shots more, giving you a massive advantage. The Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip will better our recoil control so we can fight in medium ranges and be accurate with it.

Finish the loadout off with the L38 Falcon 226mm for more ADS speed and a slight increase in overall movement speed.

1. ISO 45

The current king of all the SMGs, ISO 45 reigns supreme in terms of close-range engagements. The weapon came out in Season 4, and despite the nerfs, it remains one of the best weapons to use in the game. Sporting one of the fastest TTKs up close, this weapon can easily outgun most SMGs, which is the reason why it is at the top spot.

The weapon has a better range than other SMGs as well. It does most things right, which is why making a class for it is easy.

Attachments

Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

The 45-Round Drum and VLK LZR 7MW Laser are for better ammo management and increased mobility, respectively. The SK-3 Cheetah increases sprint speed, aim walking speed, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed of the weapon, allowing for complete mobility control.

The EXP Shear is an attachment we will use to increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon further. Round out the loadout with the Lockshot KT85 for better horizontal and vertical recoil control. This class is the best for any scenario of close quarters.

That was our breakdown of WhosImmortal’s Best SMG loadouts in Warzone 2. For more Warzone 2 content, click here and stay tuned at The SportsRush.