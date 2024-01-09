“Oh My God I Thought I’d Die” – IShowSpeed Appears Terrified After Falling for a Kidnapping Prank in a Brazilian Favela

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. recently visited one of the Favelas’ in Brazil and to everyone’s surprise fell victim to a massive realistic kidnapping prank that might have gone too far. For a short backstory, IShowSpeed is a very popular American live streamer and YouTuber known for his variety of content including IRL streams from around the world.

However, the streaming sensation’s recent visit to a Brazilian Favela turned out to be a nightmare. Keeping in mind that the Brazilian Favelas’ are well known for their crimes, the tour was well organized by a fellow YouTuber named YourFellowArab, a local guide, and Speed even had a couple of bodyguards by his side all the time. Nevertheless, he was going through the streets of the Favela meeting local people, clicking pictures, and enjoying their company.

Shortly after, there was a huge turn of events when on a local street, the streamer got surrounded and cornered by a few bulky masked men holding huge wooden sticks as weapons thereby leaving Speed confused and terrified. Although the local guide and his bodyguards tried interfering and saving Speed, they were pushed out of the way leaving the streamer alone and surrounded. Moments later, the situation seemed completely out of hand with Speed kneeling on the ground with his hands up in the air. The streamer was completely out of words, terrified, and after a certain point in time, he broke out in tears and was seen begging for his life.

iShowSpeed TRICKED by KIDNAP prank at the favelas in Brazil. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/pKnroItE3v — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 8, 2024

Realizing the complex situation, the fellow YouTuber and guide decided to break the news to Speed, explaining that he was pranked. Moreover, when YourFellowArab talked about hiring masked men in order to provide a realistic kidnapping experience, IShowSpeed stated, “Don’t ever do that bro, don’t ever do that sh*t…oh my god, I thought I would die, I thought I would f*cking die.”

However, the online community was not accepting of the prank. According to numerous people, the prank had gone too far while a commenter stated how such pranks could prove to be costly. People discussed how terrified Speed was when he was surrounded, and even claimed that he had already accepted his death . However, several Twitter users pointed out that the prank was fake and the streamer had organized it just for some clout.

bros life flashed before his eyes i would’ve been scared shitless — vrewls (@officialvrewls) January 8, 2024

Doing such a prank can sometimes prove costly. — (@kadyan_anoop) January 8, 2024

What has IShowSpeed been doing in Brazil?

Although IShowSpeed started his career and rose to prominence because of his reaction, gaming, and humorous content, he eventually tried out IRL streaming from different countries around the world. Fortunately, the new idea proved to be immensely successful among his fans, and IShowSpeed has visited numerous countries including India, Scotland, Japan, England, UAE, Portugal, and now Brazil. His International IRL streams broke through the internet ranking his clips on the trending list.

Similarly, Speed is currently visiting Brazil, something that was expected from an avid football fan. The streaming sensation decided to go around one of the Brazilian favelas’ to begin with. Although he had experienced a terrifying and seemingly life-threatening prank, his tour and stream turned out to be enjoyable and exciting with tens and thousands of viewers watching him till the end.

Speed having the time of his life at the favelas in Brazil pic.twitter.com/aa6yuZzco6 — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) January 8, 2024

IShowSpeed got to make unforgettable memories with the people of Brazil. He did not miss the opportunity to dance and sing with the locals and a Brazilian rapper. Localities were pleased by his appearance in the area while several came forward to click pictures or at least hold his hands. The streamer made sure to show generosity as he gave away racks of money to the street kids while his fans proceeded to call him Santa for spreading happiness in the community.