EA FC 24 Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday SBC: Steps to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team

A new Player SBC is now live in EA FC 24 as part of the current Ultimate Birthday campaign. A Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday edition is currently available for fans to add to their Ultimate Team squads. However, they should be fully informed about this new in-game item before they attempt to acquire it.



The FUT Birthday campaign has returned under the new identity of Ultimate Birthday. The campaign is commemorating the 15th anniversary of Ultimate Team by giving the chosen player cards significant enhancements and new playstyles. Moreover, this campaign includes both present-day players and Icons.

The stats of the Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday card

The Colombian right-back’s default Ultimate Team card is an 80-rated Rare Gold, which fans mostly use for completing SBCs. He also has an 87-rated Thunderstruck card, which was a good card until EA Sports unveiled the 91-rated Ultimate Birthday. Cuadrado’s new card features some outstanding stats along with the Whipped Pass and Slide Tackle Playstyles+s.

Cuadrado is among the best options to operate on the right flank. Now, fans can recreate his offensive-minded style of play in Ultimate Team because of the 97-pace, 87-passing, and 93-dribbling stats. This card will be especially useful for those wanting chemistry links with Serie A or Columbian players on their squad.

Steps to get this new special card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The 89-rated Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday card is only available upon completing a new player Squad Building Challenge (SBC). To receive the new Ultimate Birthday card, fans would need to put together five squads of eleven players and meet the following necessary conditions.

Top Form

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 85.

Serie A

The team should consist of at least one Serie A TIM player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 88.

Fans will need at least 530,000 Ultimate Team coins to purchase the necessary cards via Transfer Market. Alternatively, they can use fodder cards from their personal collection to complete this SBC. If there is a shortage of these required resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

We recommend fans finish this new Ultimate Birthday player SBC as they will be getting an excellent right-back who can also be deployed as a right midfielder and winger. That’s all there is to know about this new special Juan Cuadrado card and its related Ultimate Team challenge.