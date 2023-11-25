EA FC 24 Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 celebrated Black Friday by releasing the Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon SBC in EAFC 24 Ultimate Team. The fans now have a great opportunity to grab this new special card. So, here is everything they would need to know about this challenge.

Thunderstruck is the latest promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This new promo is released to celebrate Black Friday by upgrading the selected players. Aside from players from the current active roster, many legends also found a spot in this promo. Likewise, the Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is the latest addition to the Thunderstruck.

About the Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon Card

The Scottish marksman’s standard Ultimate Team card is an 89-rated Base Icon. Being a high-rated Icon, it is already a sought-after card in the game. But now, the EA FC 24 fans have the opportunity to get even a better version, the 90-rated Thunderstruck Icon.

Dalglish has some mind-blowing stats with five Playstyles, making him an absolute goalscoring machine. So fans would like to have his special edition Icon card on their starting eleven. Additionally, he could receive further stats boost and a new Playstyle.

How to obtain this Thunderstruck Icon in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 is not keeping things simple for the fans to get the Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon. They would have to complete 13 tasks to finish the Squad Building Challenge. These tasks will require them to create multiple starting elevens while following certain requirements.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Rare Bronze players should be part of the lineup.

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Rare Silver players should be part of the lineup.

On a Loan

The squad’s overall rating should be above 83.

The Reds

At least one Liverpool player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 85.

League Legend

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 86.

Top-notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 87.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 88.

89-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 89.

To build the 13 required lineups, fans might have to spend over 2 million Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. At this point in the game, it is a colossal amount for many to spend. However, those wanting to complete the challenge can lower the amount by using untradeable and spare cards. On top of that, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more if they run out of these required resources.

EA FC 24 fans should think before completing this Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon SBC because of the required amount for its completion. But if they want the special Icon card, they should do it before the Ultimate Team challenge expires.