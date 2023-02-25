Minecraft Tips : 5 Things New Minecraft Players Should Do If They are Confused about Where to Start!

Booting up Minecraft for the first time is a monumental task. However, if you are in the game and don’t know what to do, we got you.

There are tons of things a player can do in the game. It has infinite possibilities, from building to fighting, from fishing to exploring, and so on. However, newer players are unaware of the possibilities, and understandably so. There is no concrete guide out there to establish what newer players must do in the game. However, we are here with a simple list that you can use to get you through the ropes. Let us look at the top 5 things beginners can do in Minecraft.

5 Things Beginners Must Try Out in Minecraft!

#5 – Make a Pickaxe

A pickaxe is the foundation of everything you do in the game. Firstly, it will let you build a crafting table which is the foundation of making every important item or tool in the game. However, there are many kinds of pickaxes in the game so deciding which one to make is difficult. That is why we are attaching a simple wooden pickaxe tutorial below so it is easy to follow.

Also Read: How to Make a Wooden Pickaxe in Minecraft

#4 – Build a Minecraft Shelter

You will need a place to rest your head at night right? That is why even building a simple wooden house is more than enough to learn the ins and outs of building in the game. Speaking of building, it will be a CENTRAL aspect of your playthrough since it is the second most thing you’ll be doing besides exploring. That is why, we recommend building a lot and experimenting with various tools, weapons, and houses. You can find a video on making a basic house below.

#3 – Hunt for Food

Another pillar of Minecraft, those little hearts on your screen will keep depleting if you don’t get food in you. Searching for food and utilizing meat to make various dishes is instrumental. The Minecraft habitat will reward you with lots of animals that you can use to satiate yourself. Berries, apples, fish, and even rotting zombie meat can be used as important food sources in the beginning. However, down the line, when you have enough experience, you can build an Animal Farm to harvest the meat.

#2 – Explore Caves and Mines!

Exploring a cave will let you learn a lot about the game. Using your pickaxe, you can make an iron pickaxe that you can use to explore caves and farm cobblestones and other minerals. In addition, caves and mines are overall an excellent use of your time since you can use the stones in the caves to make yourself additional weapons such as swords, shovels, and more!

#1 – Plan Ahead

Yes, this is the most important part of the article. We have shown you the ropes on what you CAN do to survive your first day. However, the rest of it is up to you. Since you want to enjoy the game according to your own pleasure, you should ensure and take into account the things you WANT to do. As we mentioned earlier, there are infinite possibilities in the game. Therefore we recommend planning it out once you get your feet wet, so to speak.

Those are all the things you should know as a beginner in Minecraft. Remember, it is a free-hand game with no said rules. Do whatever you want and just have fun! For more Minecraft-related articles, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Minecraft News: Megaman X Minecraft DLC to Dash into the Game with X Buster Skins!