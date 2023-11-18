Naughty Dog opts for complete fan service in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has been unveiled for PlayStation 5 and is said to feature a few extras. The title will officially launch on January 19, 2024, with an upgrade option for PS4 pre-owner at $10.



This remastered version of Naughty Dog’s masterpiece arrives with a set of new content including Lost Levels, a roguelike survival mode called No Return, and unlockable outfits for Ellie and Abby. Thus, providing players who have already completed the game with new things to explore and enjoy.

As per reports, the Lost levels would be featuring three new levels which were made during early-development for The Last of Us Part 2. This type of additional content has never been seen before and fans are sporting it quite well. Before remasters used to get a lot of criticism from fans, however, this time the case is different.

Even though Sony has done things differently this time, the company is still facing certain backlashes. Some of the fans talked about the reboot, remake, and remaster cycle Sony has been going with recently. Most gamers are asking for new titles to enjoy, and have been disappointed so far with that. Nonetheless, some of the fans are glad about the upgrade and how little it costs if pre-owned.

Deep-dived look at The Last of Us 2 Part 2 Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be released on the PlayStation 5 only and has improved for the next generation console. The highlight of the new version of the game is the addition of a new mode called No Return, which lets players enjoy randomized encounters and give a fresh experience. There will be a new set of playable characters in this mode, with different playstyles and traits.

Lost Levels will be a new type of experience as well, and are a set of chapters that were originally cut off. These will be voiced over by developers and describe the creative process behind it. The following was said by Naughty Dog about the unusual addition:

These aren’t fully finished levels, but rather early-development slices that not only let you see some new glimpses of Part II’s world but also include embedded developer commentary to give them richer context.

Fans have also been treated with a Guitar Free-Play mode which allows them to pay for any kind of song instead of playing pre-written songs. Additionally, players will also have the option to use audio FX Pedals to modulate the performances and play as different characters in various locations.

Apart from these additions, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will feature better optimization to minimize loading times. Moreover, this version of the game also incorporates the DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well for better immersion.

The game will be arriving as a native version for the PlayStation 5 and Naughty Dog shared the following about it:

We’re so excited to natively bring The Last of Us Part II to the PlayStation 5 as the definitive way to experience the sequel and everything it has to offer, while also offering fans new and returning deeper levels of appreciation for the work that went into it.

The newer title will be up for pre-order from December 5, 2023, before fully releasing in early January. The remaster will be featured with W.I.L.F Edition, which will arrive with a steel case, 47 trading cards, 4 enamel pins, and a unique patchwork.

Will TLOU Part 2 Remastered have the same sales as the Part 1 Remake?

Since the Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be exclusive for the PlayStation 5 only, the sales won’t be as impressive as before. However, the $10 upgrade option is certainly a nice addition and might see a different story play out after the release. However, the sales of the first part were greatly boosted due to the popularity of the HBO live adaptation.

With the news of the second season being under process, this would be a nice move. Additionally, the boost in fanbase has also increased substantially which might lead to increased sales. However, the PC release has a part to play as a big audience is present there as well.

With the release of Last of Part 2 Remastered, there is still hope that a PC version is still under development. This could be released at the end of 2024, or before the release of season 2 of the live adaptation. If that happens, the sales of the newer version of the game can substantially increase and satisfy fans globally with a one-of-a-kind narrative.