How to Find Buried Treasure in Minecraft? There are various ways, from exploring the sea and looking underwater to searching underground.

There are various kinds of treasure available to find in Minecraft. Some will give you gold or iron ingots, while some have the chances to give you diamonds. Each item has a different drop rate. However, this article aims to help you find many buried treasures. So without further ado, let us get into the details.

How to Find Buried Treasure in Minecraft

Source No 1 – Shipwreck

Shipwrecks are a great source of finding hidden treasures. You can find one occasionally in a Beach, River, or Ocean-based biome, just explore around, and you will be sure to find it. But you will need to go Underwater to find them since they rarely spawn on beaches.

Every Shipwreck contains three chests: a Supply, Treasure, and a Map chest. Explore the whole Shipwreck to get all of these possible chest variants. Inside the Map chest, you will find a Treasure map; use that Map to go look for a buried chest.

Source 2 – Finding the Buried Treasure

There is a high chance that the buried Map will lead you to a worthy chest. Follow the Map and keep your surroundings in mind since you do not want to get lost. When you open the Map, your position will be marked as a white dot; when you get close to a treasure, the surrounding of the map will have a red X.

Go near the red X, and when the white dot aligns with the red X, you are near the treasure. Once there, you will need to start digging. You shall continue digging until you find a box that looks like a wooden treasure box. You will find a lot of treasure, including diamonds, TNT, iron ingots, and a lot more important things.

Keep exploring shipwrecks and finding treasure maps to find treasure chests. That is the basics of finding treasure.

