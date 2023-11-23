HomeSearch

EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC: How to Complete This New Ultimate Team Challenge?

Ripan Majumdar
|Published November 23, 2023

EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM

EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM (Image by Electronic Arts)

EA FC 24 has named Kylian Mbappe the Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) for October, and a special edition card for the player has been released as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, with such an incredible card up for grabs, let’s learn about this challenge and its reward, shall we?

Player of the Month is one of Ultimate Team’s oldest campaigns and can be traced back to the FIFA era. Every month, a player is named Player of the Month for their respective league. Later, EA honors that player with a special Ultimate Team card. Mbappe was named POTM for his outstanding performance with PSG in Ligue 1 Uber Eats in October.

About Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM card

The French marksman has a 91-rated Rare Gold as his base Ultimate Team card. It is an impressive card that fans would love to have on their starting eleven. He also has two special editions: Trailblazers and Team of the Week (TOTW). Now they can grab an even better edition of the French striker, the 92-rated Ligue 1 POTM.

Stats of Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM in EA FC 24
Stats of Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM in EA FC 24. (Image by Electronic Arts)

There haven’t been many elite cards from France’s top division of football in EA FC 24. Hence, this new addition is an excellent card for fans who want to create a Ligue 1-based team. This new Ultimate Team card has some incredible stats like 98 Pace, 91 Shooting, and 93 Dibbling.

How to obtain this Ligue 1 POTM card?

EA FC 24 didn’t make it easy for the fans to obtain the Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM. The Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to get the new unique card is divided into 20 tasks. Fans would have to create multiple starting elevens to complete the tasks. Moreover, they need to meet certain requirements while creating those lineups.

Ligue 1

  • At least one Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the team.
  • At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.
  • The overall team rating should be over 85.

France

  • At least one French player should be part of the team.
  • At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be part of the team.
  • The overall team rating should be over 85.

85-Rated Squad

  • At least three Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be part of the team.
  • The overall team rating should be over 85.

Top Form

  • At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.
  • The overall team rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

  • At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be part of the team.
  • The overall team rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

  • At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be part of the team.
  • The overall team rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

  • The overall team rating should be over 89.

Completing the 20 tasks isn’t the only challenging part about this SBC, as it also requires fans to spend a fortune. Fans would be spending over 3.8 million Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to build the required lineups. It is a massive sum to spend, especially at this point in the game, but fans can lower the amount by using untradable and spare cards. Moreover, if they are low on coins and cards, they can obtain more by participating in Ultimate Team matches.

Players should not pass up this fantastic opportunity to obtain this card. However, they should finish the SBC soon, as it is only available for a limited time. That’s all the information EA FC 24 fans need to know about Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC.

Share this article

About the author

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is a Gaming writer at The SportsRush. He has been playing video games for over 15 years and now using that experience for the past two years in the field. Over the years, he has been an Assassin's Creed and FIFA fan, but he also enjoys playing games like Minecraft and Sims 4. Aside from video games, he is an avid football fan who cheers for Barcelona. He enjoys making digital sketches when he is not writing articles or playing video games.

Read more from Ripan Majumdar