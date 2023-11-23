EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC: How to Complete This New Ultimate Team Challenge?

EA FC 24 has named Kylian Mbappe the Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) for October, and a special edition card for the player has been released as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, with such an incredible card up for grabs, let’s learn about this challenge and its reward, shall we?

Player of the Month is one of Ultimate Team’s oldest campaigns and can be traced back to the FIFA era. Every month, a player is named Player of the Month for their respective league. Later, EA honors that player with a special Ultimate Team card. Mbappe was named POTM for his outstanding performance with PSG in Ligue 1 Uber Eats in October.

About Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM card

The French marksman has a 91-rated Rare Gold as his base Ultimate Team card. It is an impressive card that fans would love to have on their starting eleven. He also has two special editions: Trailblazers and Team of the Week (TOTW). Now they can grab an even better edition of the French striker, the 92-rated Ligue 1 POTM.

There haven’t been many elite cards from France’s top division of football in EA FC 24. Hence, this new addition is an excellent card for fans who want to create a Ligue 1-based team. This new Ultimate Team card has some incredible stats like 98 Pace, 91 Shooting, and 93 Dibbling.

How to obtain this Ligue 1 POTM card?

EA FC 24 didn’t make it easy for the fans to obtain the Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM. The Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to get the new unique card is divided into 20 tasks. Fans would have to create multiple starting elevens to complete the tasks. Moreover, they need to meet certain requirements while creating those lineups.

Ligue 1

At least one Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

France

At least one French player should be part of the team.

At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

85-Rated Squad

At least three Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 89.

Completing the 20 tasks isn’t the only challenging part about this SBC, as it also requires fans to spend a fortune. Fans would be spending over 3.8 million Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to build the required lineups. It is a massive sum to spend, especially at this point in the game, but fans can lower the amount by using untradable and spare cards. Moreover, if they are low on coins and cards, they can obtain more by participating in Ultimate Team matches.

Players should not pass up this fantastic opportunity to obtain this card. However, they should finish the SBC soon, as it is only available for a limited time. That’s all the information EA FC 24 fans need to know about Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC.