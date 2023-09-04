Take-Two CEO’s “AI-generated” leaked recordings caused a major dilemma among GTA 6 fans about its authenticity

GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most-anticipated game in the world right now. As a result, the internet is full of leaks and rumors related to tit. Recently, the authenticity of a major leak related to Take Two’s CEO has raised questions about the growing AI technology.

The 2013-released GTA V is one of the top-rated games by Rockstar, as it entertained the gaming community for over a decade. However, the longevity of this game has now bored some of the fans. So it’s not surprising for them to want a new installment to this renowned series.

Rockstar Games listened to those requests and is currently working on GTA 6. But fans can’t hold their excitement. They are scavenging through the internet to find information related to it. Recently, a major leak about the game’s release came out. Yet, its authenticity has caused a lot of chaos among fans.

Take-Two CEO’s leaked recording causing dilemma among the fans

A recently leaked recording has gone viral, seemingly revealing the release date of GTA 6. It isn’t the first time there has been a leak about the game’s release date, but this one came directly from Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick.

The recording seemed like it was from a meeting among Take-Two’s higher-ups. In the meeting, Zelnick revealed their plans to announce GTA 6 in October 2023, while releasing it the following year. Naturally, fans were excited to hear about this update.

But the joy soon turned into a massive dilemma, as many sources claimed it was a fake recording created using AI tools. This controversy caused fans to have split opinions. Hence, while some still believe it to be true, others agree that it was an AI-generated recording.

Is this major GTA 6 leak really fake?

The advancing AI technology has already showcased glimpses of its potential. The internet is full of videos created using AI, where entities can be seen or heard saying things they never did. These videos raise concerns about the growing AI technology.

After knowing what AI can do, believing the Take-Two CEO’s leaked recordings to be fake isn’t that tough. Recently, some videos compare the recordings to Zelnick’s real voice from interviews to prove they are made using Artificial Intelligence.

However, we also cannot blame fans for believing it to be true it to be true. While, in the leaked recordings, Zelnick claimed that GTA 6 will be released next year, a few weeks ago, he also hinted at a big release in the upcoming fiscal year. Naturally, such statements suggest that the leak could be accurate.

Whatever the case may be, fans must now wait for Rockstar Games to formally announce the release date of GTA 6. In the meantime, click here to learn how a dynamic relationship system might work in this upcoming game.