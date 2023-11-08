Amidst the GTA 6 Leaks, Rockstar Insiders Hint at an Official Announcement To Drop As Early as This Week

Grand Theft Auto VI, better known as GTA 6, is undoubtedly the most highly-anticipated game in the world. The hype around it has been there for the past five years. Fans and investors are having a tough time waiting patiently for the game. But they might finally be rewarded with the first official view of the game after the major leak last year.

The internet is full of rumors and speculations related to this game. But the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier recently reported that Rockstar Games might be planning to make the official announcement for GTA 6 this month. Moreover, it could be as early as this week.

Schreier further talked about the authenticity of this update in his report. According to him, this update came straight from a Rockstar insider who didn’t want their identity revealed. The insider also shared how Rockstar Games might celebrate their 25th anniversary next month by releasing the official GTA 6 trailer.

The news that Rockstar Games might officially announce this highly-anticipated game has shaken the entire community. Fans are going crazy on platforms like X. However, the majority are still having a tough time believing this news.

The biggest GTA 6 leak that surprised the world in 2022

Aside from the latest update of a GTA 6 announcement by Bloomberg, the other major incident related to this game was the leak last year. It was possibly one of the biggest leaks that Rockstar Games had to deal with in their history.

Last year, an 18-year-old hacker named Arion Kurtaj got into Rockstar Games’ servers and leaked gameplay footage for the upcoming GTA 6. Moreover, he also threatened the developers to meet his demands, or he would leak the game’s source code.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the young hacker carried out this act from a hotel room. He was supposed to be there without any internet because of his past hacking activities. Kurtaj has been arrested multiple times in the past for different cyber crimes.

The court found Arion Kurtaj guilty of his crime of hacking Rockstar Games and leaking gameplay footage. However, he would receive his punishment at a later date.

After this incident, the developers have been quite strict with hackers. This might also be the reason for the Rockstar insiders who leaked the news about the game’s announcement to not reveal their identity.