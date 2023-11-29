EA FC 24 Cristian Romero Thunderstruck SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 continues spoiling its fans with exciting high-rated special cards. The Cristian Romero Thunderstruck is now available in the Ultimate Team via a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, here is everything to know about obtaining this new in-game item.

Electronic Arts released the Thunderstrucks in EA FC 24 to celebrate Black Friday. This promo upgrades selected players from the past and present. These new special cards would be further upgraded based on their team’s next four real-life domestic performances. The latest addition to Thunderstrucks is the World Cup winner Cristian Romero.

About the Cristian Romero Thunderstruck Card

The base Ultimate Team card for the Tottenham Hotspurs center forward is an 82-rated Rare Gold. It is a good defender to have in the squad to stop the attacking advances of the opponents. Fans can now add an improved version of the Argentine defender, the 87-rated Thunderstruck, to their starting lineups.

There are already some good cards from top-tier English soccer in the game, and one more joins the list with Romero’s Thunderstruck card. Fans can now include it in their squads, particularly those based in the Premier League or Argentina. This new special edition, like the base card, has four Playstyles to bring out the best defensive abilities of the Spurs star.

How to obtain this Thunderstruck in EA FC 24?

Fans would need to complete some tasks to obtain the Cristian Romero Thunderstruck, like the other Thunderstruck SBCs. Fans must create two lineups of eleven players to complete these tasks. However, there are some requirements they must meet while creating the necessary lineup for this SBC.

Argentina

At least one Argentine player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 83.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 84.

Fans must spend over 76,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to create the necessary lineup. They can, however, complete the challenge for fewer coins by using untradeable and spare cards. If these resources are in short supply, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 fans should complete the Cristian Romero Thunderstruck SBC as soon as possible if they want this newly released card. After all, this Ultimate Team challenge would eventually be removed from the game. That’s all the information fans need to know about this new SBC.