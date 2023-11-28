EA FC 24 Malcom Showdown SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 focuses a lot on lesser-known leagues like ROSHN Saudi, something that wasn’t done in the FIFA era. Likewise, the Malcom Showdown Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now live in Ultimate Team, and here is everything fans need to know about this new challenge.

The Showdown is a unique promo in Ultimate Team that selects two players from clubs who would soon face each other in real life. The selected players’ stats get upgraded as part of the Showdown series. Later, the match winner receives another +2 upgrade, and a draw results in both sides receiving a +1. Al-Hilal SFC’s Malcom is the latest to join the Showdowns for the upcoming match against rivals Al-Nassr.

About the Malcom Showdown card

The Brazilian right midfielder has an 81-rated Rare Gold as his base card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. It is a decent card to use during the early days of Ultimate Team, but fans mostly use it for completing SBCs. Nevertheless, they can now obtain his new 86-rated Showdown card, which has some incredible stats.

There aren’t many special cards from the ROSHN Saudi League. So, this is an excellent chance for fans to get Malcom’s new card, especially for those building a squad based on the top division of Saudi Arabian soccer. Moreover, this 86-rated card might get further upgrades based on Al-Hilal’s performance, and aside from the original position of right midfield, fans can also use Malcom as a right winger.

How to obtain this Showdown card in EA FC 24?

Like the other Showdown SBCs, EA FC 24 kept it easy for fans to get the new 86-rated Malcom Showdown card. They must build a squad of eleven players to complete the SBC to obtain this special item. But there are some requirements they must meet while building the squad.

Malcolm

At least one Brazilian player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

Fans might have to spend over 64,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to build the 85-rated lineup. But they can get it done for a lower amount by using untradeable and spare cards. At the same time, if fans are low on cards and coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more of these required items.

EA FC 24 fans who are eager to obtain this newly-released Otavio Showdown card must complete the SBC soon, as it is available for a limited time. Well, that’s all to know about this challenge, and we wish you the best for your future EA FC 24 matches.