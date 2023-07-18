FIFA 23 Patrick Vieira Trophy Titan Icon SBC: How to acquire this Arsenal legend?

Amidst the ongoing hype for the EA Sports FC 24 and Level Up cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the developers released the FIFA 23 Patrick Vieira Trophy Titan Icon card. So here is everything you need to know about this in-game card.

The Trophy Titan promotion is a unique set of cards that celebrates the most-decorated players in the history of soccer. Among those various Trophy Titans in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is the Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

The Arsenal legend is part of the squad that led the North London club to become Invincibles. EA rewarded him with the Trophy Titan Icon card for his amazing 2003-04 campaign. This special in-game item is now available as a reward for completing an ongoing Squad Building Challenge.

About the FIFA 23 Patrick Vieira Trophy Titan Icon

The French midfield legend already has three high-rated Icon cards. But they are no way near his Trophy Titan Icon card that EA Sports rewarded him. This special card for Vieira has a rating of over 93 with incredible stats.

Pace – 91

Shooting – 88

Passing – 96

Dribbling – 91

Defending – 70

Physicality – 83

The Patrick Vieira Trophy Titan Icon card features him as a Central Midfielder (CM). However, he can be converted to Central Defensive Midfielder (CDM). Further, this special FUT card has a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills. With these mind-blowing stats and abilities, this Titan Trophy Icon card would turn a squad into incredible.

How to complete this FIFA 23 Patrick Vieira Trophy Titan Icon SBC?

EA didn’t go easy on the fans with the SBC for Patrick Vieira Trophy Titan Icon. They divided this challenge into seven parts, where they must build starting lineup of eleven players while following some requirements to get their hands on the special FUT card.

Born Legend

There should be eleven players in the squad.

All the players should be of Rare Bronze quality.

Rising Star

There should be eleven players in the squad.

All the players should be of Rare Silver quality.

On a Loan

The team’s overall rating should be at least 81.

L’Invincible

One Arsenal player should be part of the starting eleven.

One Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions players should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be at least 84.

Les Bleus

One French player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be at least 88.

League Finesse

One Serie A TIM player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be at least 89.

Top-Notch

One Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions players should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be at least 89.

League Powerhouse

One Premier League player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be at least 90.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be at least 90.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be at least 91.

91- Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be at least 91.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be at least 92.

Fans can spend over 1.25 million FUT coins to create the fodder for this SBC from the Transfer Market. Undoubtedly, it is a significant amount to spend on this challenge. So, fans can reduce the amount by using their spare cards. In case of a shortage of coins and cards, they can play FUT matches to get more.

Fans should complete the Patrick Vieira Trophy Titan Icon SBC before the developers remove it from the game. If this guide was helpful, click here to read about the Ferran Torres Level Up.