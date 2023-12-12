How to Construct Beds and Assign Them to Players in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is a new builder slash survival game within the original battle royale title by Epic Games. For gamers who have played Minecraft, this game mode might seem similar, although there are some differences. Nevertheless, in both games, beds are important items due to their functions.

After building a Villiage Square, you might find NPCs coming around to live together. Alternatively, if you have a friend tagging along with you in the world, you might be required to assign a bed for them to set respawn points.

If you’re having trouble with assigning beds, you’ve arrived at the right place. In this guide, we’ve gathered all the information you need to know about having a bed. Additionally, we have even explained how to assign them to others in LEGO Fortnite.

What is a bed in the game and its use?

A bed in LEGO Fortnite is a piece of furniture built out of simple materials like wood. Apart from being a decorative item, it has several use cases that help with survival. The primary use of the bed is to set a respawn point for the player and regenerate health. Using bed also helps with skipping night, though it can bypassed by closing and opening the game session.

Other than this, beds also give space for acquiring NPCs in the game world. NPCs can come in handy with tasks like farming or fighting off mobs. With these things considered, let us look at how to make a bed and assign it to others.

A detailed guide on how to make a bed and assign it to a player in LEGO Fortnite

Building a bed in LEGO Fortnite is one of the easiest as it only takes 10 pieces of wood. To gather this look around for trees and punch them down. To make the process faster, you can also use a crafting bench to build an axe and use it instead.

Once you’ve gathered the materials, look for a shelter and open the build menu. You’ll find a starter bed and place it in the world.

