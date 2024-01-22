“Why Would You Do That Bro?” – IShowSpeed Farts in a Girl’s Face During Stream

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. brought an embarrassing turn to his recent birthday livestream after he decided to fart on a girl’s face. It was the streaming sensation’s 19th birthday stream, and he had invited immensely popular faces and close friends like Adin David Ross and Kai Carlo Cenat III. While they gave Speed incredible gifts including a CR7 watch and more, they also surprised him with a beautiful girl to be featured on his stream so that he could have a memorable birthday. However, as expected from Speed’s weird behavior, he went on to embarrass himself in front of the girl.

Advertisement

Shortly after the guest feature got to introduce herself and the group got to hand out and talk around a bit, IShowSpeed did the unexpected. He suddenly stood up from his chair and proceeded to fart on the girl’s face. The scenario left all the members in the room shocked, embarrassed, and blown out of words. While the girl distanced herself from the award-winning streamer, she stated, “Why would you do that? Oh my gosh! Bro!” Adin Ross and Kai Cenat were also seen leaving their chair with awkward smiles on their face and further distancing themselves as the Face of Kick stated, “It stinks dude, it actually stinks.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1749169573406867495?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The online community was also shocked at Speed’s behavior especially when he had just met the new girl. People claimed Speed loses all his senses when he is around girls while a commenter doubted the streamer’s thought process asking how could he think about pulling such an act in front of a newly met girl. A Twitter user asked how the girl was still able to sit there and take all that and further claimed the scenario proved money can allow you to do anything.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/woccery/status/1749170024441414044?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GlizzyG314/status/1749170082624795042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed shows immediate regret

However, IShowSpeed was not happy about the embarrassing situation he had created. He was seen sitting on his chair clutching his eyes upset and mad at himself as other members of the room reacted. Adin Ross jumped in explaining to the girl how Speed did not mean to fart on her face. The Kick streamer also asked Darren to apologize to the girl. Moments later Speed stated, “Nah bro, Nah bro, it is like a real problem bro, it’s a real problem on god.”

Advertisement

Luckily, Adin and Kai moved on from the situation as the guest stated, “It’s aired out, It’s aired out, It’s done…it’s okay.” However, there was an unexpected turn of events when after all the apologies and explanation Speed turned around and farted once again on the girl’s face. Now everyone was disgusted as Kai Cenat asked him to apologize and requested him to take a walk outside. On the other hand, most other people in the room left the space. After a few seconds, Kai Cenat and Adin Ross apologized on behalf of Speed thereby showing their kind gesture.