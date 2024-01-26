EA FC 24 N’Golo Kante Flashback: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the excitement of the Team of the Year (TOTY) campaign, EA FC 24 has introduced a much-awaited player SBC. N’Golo Kante is now available as part of the Flashback campaign, and this special card has some seriously incredible stats. While Kante has always been quite meta in FIFA, players now have the opportunity to acquire a high-rated card just by grinding the game.

The Flashback is a unique Ultimate Team promotion that significantly boosts the selected player’s stats and overall ratings in honor of their past achievements. N’Golo Kante, the Al Ittihad defensive midfielder, has been brought on as a Flashback player as he was part of the FIFA 22’s Team of the Year.

What are the stats of the N’Golo Kante Flashback SBC?

The French international’s base Ultimate Team card is an 86-rated Rare Gold, which is nothing but fodder at this stage in the game. He also has useable special editions, such as the 87-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and the 89-rated Radioactive. However, EA Sports recently released the 91-rated N’Golo Kante Flashback, and some believe he can become the best CDM in the game.

Ultimate Team features a plethora of unique cards from the Saudi soccer league. With the release of the 91-rated Kante Flashback card, fans can now have an elite-level center defensive midfielder in their main lineup. Moreover, this new in-game item would be extremely useful for assembling a competitive Roshn Saudi League or French lineup.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 91-rated N’Golo Kante card, like every other Flashback, is only available via a Squad Building Challenge. Fans would have to assemble five starting XIs to complete the required SBCs and acquire the Frenchman’s newest special card. However, fans must meet certain requirements while assembling the squads.

France

At least one French player should be part of the team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

86-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 86.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

Fans would have to spend around 603,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to create the five required lineups. They can reduce their costs by utilizing untradable and fodder cards. Besides, if fans run out of cards and money, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more of these resources.

If EA FC 24 fans want the N’Golo Kante Flashback on their lineups, they must complete the SBC soon. This new challenge is only available for a short time. Furthermore, fans should remember this card will not be accessible in card packs or on the Transfer Market.