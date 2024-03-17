EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC: Steps to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team

Amidst the hype of Ultimate Birthday, EA FC 24 has brought back an expired promo card. The Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon is now available as an SBC, providing players the opportunity to acquire one of the best left-backs in history.



Future Stars was an Ultimate Team promo that EA Sports introduced to FC 24 to celebrate young soccer talents. The selected young players received special cards with boosted stats and ratings along with new Playstyles and Playstyles+. Aside from the prest day, this promo also included young talents from the past who went on to become soccer Icons.

The stats of the Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon card

The Brazilian legend has a 90-rated Base Icon, which is still a decent card to own in the Ultimate team mode. Fans might now want to switch it out for the superior version, the 92-rated Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon card. Additionally, they could use Carlos’s Base Icon card to finish the SBC and get the new improved card.

The Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon has 93-Pace and 85-Shooting along with 87 defending and 88 physical to recreate his offensive-minded left-back playing style in the game. The Brazilian was nicknamed El Hombre Bala due to his bending shots and free kicks. This new special Icon card stays true to that nickname, as he has 99-Curve and 99-Free Kick Accuracy. Moreover, this card will offer a great chemistry link with other players on the squad because of him being an Icon.

Steps to get this new special Icon card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon card is available in the Transfer Market, but fans can now acquire it by completing a new SBC. So, they will have to build 15 starting XIs while meeting the following requirements to complete this new Icon SBC.

Born Legend

At least 11 Bronze cards should be part of the team.

All of them should be of Rare quality.

Rising Star

At least 11 Silver cards should be part of the team.

All of them should be of Rare quality.

On a Loan

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 83.

Real Madrid

At least one Real Madrid player should be part of the team.

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Brazil

At least one Brazil player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

Top-notch

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

87-Rated Squad

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

87-Rated Squad

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

87-Rated Squad

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 89.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 89.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 90.

Fans should have at least 2.11 million Ultimate Team coins to buy the required cards from the Transfer Market. Alternatively, they can use fodder cards in their possession to complete the SBC. If there is a shortage of cards or coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more of them.

We recommend players complete the new Roberto Carlos SBC, as they will be acquiring a great left-back for their squad. The card can also be bought for 1.3 million Ultimate Team coins, which is less than the required budget for the SBC. Fans should only acquire this Future Stars Icon via SBC if they own a massive collection of fodder cards.