EA FC 24 Sebastian Coates RTTF SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Road to the Final (RTTF) campaign is quite underway in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team. EA FC 24 fans can obtain the Sebastian Coates UEL RTTF as an SBC reward. And we have laid out everything to know to help you lay your hands on the reward.

The Road to the Final honors a player’s progression through European club competitions such as the UEFA Europa League (UEL). When the selected player’s club advances to the latter rounds of the specified competition, their card will be enhanced further. The Sporting CP defender Coates is the newest addition to this new Ultimate Team campaign for his club’s participation in the UEL.

What are the stats of the Sebastian Coates RTTF card?

The Uruguayan defender’s base Ultimate Team card is an 81-rated Rare Gold, which is little more than a fodder at this point. He also has an 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) card, which is higher but not enough to earn a place in the starting eleven. The same cannot be said with his new 88-rated Sebastian Coates RTTF edition. This new card deserves to be on the team due to the amazing stats shown in the image below.

With the introduction of the new Sebastian Coates RTTF card, fans can add another special-grade card from the top tiers of Portuguese soccer. EA FC 24 fans will be able to use this rock-solid defender in Ultimate Team matches. Furthermore, it would be particularly useful in assembling a competitive Liga Portugal or Uruguayan side.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The newly introduced 88-rated Coates UEL RTTF card is an SBC exclusive, which will only be unlocked after assembling a squad of eleven players while following some requirements. Compared to other RTTF SBCs, EA Sports didn’t make this SBC quite challenging enough.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Fans would have to spend over 61,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to assemble the required squads for this SBC. They can also finish the challenge with less money by using non-tradeable or fodder cards. If fans run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more of these necessary resources.

We would advise EA FC 24 fans to complete the Sebastian Coates RTTF SBC before it expires, as it is a great opportunity to acquire a rock-solid defender who can evolve further at a reasonable price.