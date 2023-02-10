GTA Online weekly update for February 9, 2023: New car, Diamonds, and Valentine’s unlocks

Valentine’s Week has arrived in GTA Online and the developers are celebrating it in style. Aside from a few Valentine’s Day-themed unlocks, players have access to a bunch of great bonuses like Diamonds returning to the Casino. GTA Online has also added a brand new car to the game which is also available in a Taxi livery. New clothing from the Los Santos Drug Wars update has been released and players can get their hands on it starting today.

GTA Online brings Diamonds back to the Casino Heist

Buckle into the Classique Broadway and head back to a time when futuristic design was utopian and hopeful. The Classique Broadway (Muscle) now available from Legendary Motorsport. Get it by Feb 15 to also receive the Los Santos Lovers livery: https://t.co/QpHaQLX2Uh pic.twitter.com/0AlWvBS5z5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 9, 2023

Podium Vehicle – Albany Roosevelt

Prize Ride Challenge – Win a Pursuit Race for 2 Days In A Row

Prize Ride – Obey 8F Drafter

Luxury Autos Showroom

JB 700W

Mamba

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

Roosevelt Valor

Broadway

Entity MT

Zion Classic

Peyote Gasser

New Content

Classique Broadway ($925,000)

Drug Wars Drip-feed Clothing

Diamonds available as Casino Heist Loot (40% chance)

Discounts

50% Off

Arcade games

Be My Valentine Suits and Jackets

35% Off

Arcades and renovations

Peyote Gasser ($523,250)

($523,250) Roosevelt Valor ($638,300)

35% Off

Entity MT ($1,766,250)

Bonuses

3x GTA$ & RP

Till Death Do Us Part

Shotgun Wedding

2x GTA$ & RP

6 New Community Series Modes

1.5x GTA$ & RP

Payphone Hits

Free unlocks

Gusenberg Sweeper

Valentines Blazer

Heartbreak Pendant Necklace

Deliver 50 customers to their destinations during Taxi Work to unlock the Downtown Cab Co. livery for the Classique Broadway

to unlock the Downtown Cab Co. livery for the Classique Broadway Acquire the new Classique Broadway by February 15 to also receive the Los Santos Lovers livery before February 24

Gun Van contents

Gusenberg Sweeper (free this week)

Marksman Pistol

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Railgun

Widowmaker (35% off for GTA+ Members)

Compact Grenade Launcher (30% off)

Molotovs

Sticky Bombs

Pipe Bombs

Knife (including the Trippy Knife skin for GTA+ Members)

(including the Trippy Knife skin for GTA+ Members) Baseball Bat (and Trippy Baseball Bat skin for GTA+ Members)

