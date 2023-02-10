HomeSearch

GTA Online weekly update for February 9, 2023: New car, Diamonds, and Valentine’s unlocks

Danyal Arabi
|Published 10/02/2023

Valentine’s Week has arrived in GTA Online and the developers are celebrating it in style. Aside from a few Valentine’s Day-themed unlocks, players have access to a bunch of great bonuses like Diamonds returning to the Casino. GTA Online has also added a brand new car to the game which is also available in a Taxi livery. New clothing from the Los Santos Drug Wars update has been released and players can get their hands on it starting today.

GTA Online brings Diamonds back to the Casino Heist

Podium VehicleAlbany Roosevelt

Prize Ride Challenge – Win a Pursuit Race for 2 Days In A Row

Prize Ride – Obey 8F Drafter

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • JB 700W
  • Mamba

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

  • Roosevelt Valor
  • Broadway
  • Entity MT
  • Zion Classic
  • Peyote Gasser

New Content

  • Classique Broadway ($925,000)
  • Drug Wars Drip-feed Clothing
  • Diamonds available as Casino Heist Loot (40% chance)
Discounts

50% Off

  • Arcade games
  • Be My Valentine Suits and Jackets

35% Off

  • Arcades and renovations
  • Peyote Gasser ($523,250)
  • Roosevelt Valor ($638,300)

35% Off

  • Entity MT ($1,766,250)

Bonuses

3x GTA$ & RP

  • Till Death Do Us Part
  • Shotgun Wedding

2x GTA$ & RP

  • 6 New Community Series Modes

1.5x GTA$ & RP

  • Payphone Hits
Free unlocks
  • Gusenberg Sweeper
  • Valentines Blazer
  • Heartbreak Pendant Necklace
  • Deliver 50 customers to their destinations during Taxi Work to unlock the Downtown Cab Co. livery for the Classique Broadway
  • Acquire the new Classique Broadway by February 15 to also receive the Los Santos Lovers livery before February 24
Gun Van contents
  • Gusenberg Sweeper (free this week)
  • Marksman Pistol
  • Sawed-Off Shotgun
  • Railgun
  • Widowmaker (35% off for GTA+ Members)
  • Compact Grenade Launcher (30% off)
  • Molotovs
  • Sticky Bombs
  • Pipe Bombs
  • Knife (including the Trippy Knife skin for GTA+ Members)
  • Baseball Bat (and Trippy Baseball Bat skin for GTA+ Members)

