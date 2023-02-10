GTA Online weekly update for February 9, 2023: New car, Diamonds, and Valentine’s unlocks
Danyal Arabi
|Published 10/02/2023
Valentine’s Week has arrived in GTA Online and the developers are celebrating it in style. Aside from a few Valentine’s Day-themed unlocks, players have access to a bunch of great bonuses like Diamonds returning to the Casino. GTA Online has also added a brand new car to the game which is also available in a Taxi livery. New clothing from the Los Santos Drug Wars update has been released and players can get their hands on it starting today.
GTA Online brings Diamonds back to the Casino Heist
Buckle into the Classique Broadway and head back to a time when futuristic design was utopian and hopeful.
The Classique Broadway (Muscle) now available from Legendary Motorsport. Get it by Feb 15 to also receive the Los Santos Lovers livery:
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 9, 2023
Podium Vehicle – Albany Roosevelt
Prize Ride Challenge – Win a Pursuit Race for 2 Days In A Row
Prize Ride – Obey 8F Drafter
Luxury Autos Showroom
- JB 700W
- Mamba
Deluxe Motorsports Showroom
- Roosevelt Valor
- Broadway
- Entity MT
- Zion Classic
- Peyote Gasser
New Content
- Classique Broadway ($925,000)
- Drug Wars Drip-feed Clothing
- Diamonds available as Casino Heist Loot (40% chance)
50% Off
- Arcade games
- Be My Valentine Suits and Jackets
35% Off
- Arcades and renovations
- Peyote Gasser ($523,250)
- Roosevelt Valor ($638,300)
35% Off
- Entity MT ($1,766,250)
Bonuses
3x GTA$ & RP
- Till Death Do Us Part
- Shotgun Wedding
2x GTA$ & RP
- 6 New Community Series Modes
1.5x GTA$ & RP
- Payphone Hits
- Gusenberg Sweeper
- Valentines Blazer
- Heartbreak Pendant Necklace
- Deliver 50 customers to their destinations during Taxi Work to unlock the Downtown Cab Co. livery for the Classique Broadway
- Acquire the new Classique Broadway by February 15 to also receive the Los Santos Lovers livery before February 24
- Gusenberg Sweeper (free this week)
- Marksman Pistol
- Sawed-Off Shotgun
- Railgun
- Widowmaker (35% off for GTA+ Members)
- Compact Grenade Launcher (30% off)
- Molotovs
- Sticky Bombs
- Pipe Bombs
- Knife (including the Trippy Knife skin for GTA+ Members)
- Baseball Bat (and Trippy Baseball Bat skin for GTA+ Members)
