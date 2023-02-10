Hogwarts Legacy PC users find PlayStation exclusive quest in game files, potential mod to unlock content coming soon

Hogwarts Legacy is out now and is winning fans’ hearts across the world. The open-world RPG drops players into the full Hogwarts experience as fifth-year students who get to live their dream wizarding life. Late last year it was announced that the publishers had struck a deal with Sony to provide a PlayStation-exclusive quest in the game. These files have now been discovered and unlocked on PC.

Also read: GTA Online weekly update for February 9, 2023: New car, Diamonds, and Valentine’s unlocks

Reddit user finds PS Exclusive quest files in Hogwarts Legacy for PC

Reddit user u/enaske managed to find the game files in his copy of Hogwarts Legacy and with a bit of tinkering managed to access the quest. For those wondering what the quest is like, here are a few details.

The PlayStation-exclusive quest is titled ‘Haunted Hogsmeade Shop’ and is unlocked late in the story. currently locked to the PS5 and PS4, the quest is a timed exclusive and will be made available on other platforms after a year. By completing the quest, players unlock a new shop and the following rewards:

Shopkeepers Cosmetic Set

In-game Hogsmeade Shop – Items can be sold at a higher price here

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe – Reveals the location of every large chest on the mini-map for one day

After finding these files on PC, the OP also specified which exact files contained the locked content:

With the specified files, modders could soon be able to unlock the content for all to enjoy. However, considering the deal, it’s highly likely that a future update will remove these files from the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for global audiences on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Previous-gen users on Xbox One and PS4 must wait till April 4, 2023, with Switch users facing a July 25, 2023 release date.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 16 ‘Revelry’ launching on Valentine’s Day: New TDM mode and class system incoming