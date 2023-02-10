HomeSearch

Hogwarts Legacy PC users find PlayStation exclusive quest in game files, potential mod to unlock content coming soon

Danyal Arabi
|Published 10/02/2023

Hogwarts Legacy is out now and is winning fans’ hearts across the world. The open-world RPG drops players into the full Hogwarts experience as fifth-year students who get to live their dream wizarding life. Late last year it was announced that the publishers had struck a deal with Sony to provide a PlayStation-exclusive quest in the game. These files have now been discovered and unlocked on PC.

Reddit user finds PS Exclusive quest files in Hogwarts Legacy for PC

Reddit user u/enaske managed to find the game files in his copy of Hogwarts Legacy and with a bit of tinkering managed to access the quest. For those wondering what the quest is like, here are a few details.

The PlayStation-exclusive quest is titled ‘Haunted Hogsmeade Shop’ and is unlocked late in the story. currently locked to the PS5 and PS4, the quest is a timed exclusive and will be made available on other platforms after a year. By completing the quest, players unlock a new shop and the following rewards:

  • Shopkeepers Cosmetic Set
  • In-game Hogsmeade Shop – Items can be sold at a higher price here
  • Felix Felicis Potion Recipe – Reveals the location of every large chest on the mini-map for one day

After finding these files on PC, the OP also specified which exact files contained the locked content:

With the specified files, modders could soon be able to unlock the content for all to enjoy. However, considering the deal, it’s highly likely that a future update will remove these files from the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for global audiences on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Previous-gen users on Xbox One and PS4 must wait till April 4, 2023, with Switch users facing a July 25, 2023 release date.
