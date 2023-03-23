ESL Pro League Quarter-finals: Complete schedule for March 23, 2023

The top eight teams for the ESL Pro League have been decided, with the playoffs set to kick off today. Surprisingly, G2 will not be a part of the playoffs after losing to ENCE 2-0 in the round of 12. Other than this shock upset, other favorites like FaZe and NAVI made it through to the quarter finals. Now, the top 8 will battle it out in elimination matches to crown the victor of EPL Season 17.

Vitality takes on ENCE at the ESL Pro League Season 17 Quarter-finals

Tomorrow we are already starting the QUARTER FINALS of #ESLProLeague Season 17 😍 Check out the full Playoff Stage bracket so far 👇 pic.twitter.com/JOAGD9PL3U — ESL Counter-Strike 2 (@ESLCS) March 22, 2023

ESL Pro League quarter final schedule for Thursday, March 23, 2023

15:30 CET: Cloud9 vs. MOUZ (Quarter-final 1)

19:00 CET: ENCE vs. Team Vitality (Quarter-final 2)

Cloud9 and Team Vitality found themselves directly in the Quarter-finals after topping their respective groups this month. However, their competitors have played a lot more CS along the way and could be all warmed up for the best-of-three. MOUZ managed to get here by eliminating paiN gaming while ENCE took down the G2 juggernaut to progress.

On the other hand, NAVI and Outsiders clashed in the round of 12 with the former emerging victorious. With this win, NAVI managed to knock out two CIS teams from the tournament, silencing any doubt about their form. NAVI is set to face Heroic in Quarter-final 4.

Despite a heavy loss at the hands of Vitality, FaZe Clan has bounced back and looks to be in solid form. After throwing a 14-1 half on Ancient to Vitality, FaZe seemed to have showcased a weakness in their map pool. However, to Furia’s dismay, this hole seems to have been plugged after the game. FaZe easily dispatched of the Brazilian squad 2-0 to book a Quarter-final spot against Forze.

ESL Pro League Season 17 concludes on March 26, 2023, handing the winner the lion’s share of the $850,000 prize pool.