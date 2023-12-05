Fans Left Flabbergasted as GTA 6 Trailer Breaks the Internet After an Unprecedented Turn of Events

The first trailer for GTA 6 was supposed to be released on December 5, 2023, at 9 am ET, however, luck didn’t favor Rockstar Games as it was leaked earlier. Despite such a mishap, the reveal from the studio went successfully and caught fans by surprise which in turn led to more hype. Most of the trailer included in-engine footage and fans commented on how stunning the title looks.

While it is a moment of happiness for the gaming industry, many are anxious about the release date. Rockstar Games has set the release date for GTA 6 around 2025, which is far away. Many have joked about it and wished the game gets leaked somehow so that players can get their hands on them early.

Speaking of leaks, netizens took their humor game up a notch with the game trailer reveal as Rockstar was forced to do it early. Famous gaming YouTuber theRadBrad commented on the official Twitter thread, “That leaker got 5 stars irl.” Other famous entities have trolled the leaker with memes for clout chasing, and many netizens joined along.

Jokes apart, most of the people appreciated the hard work Rockstar has put into GTA 6. People talked about the next-generation graphics the title will feature and are excited to see how the gameplay will be.

A release window for platforms hasn’t been revealed by the studio as of yet, which has left PC fans in distress. Rockstar has a habit of releasing their games on consoles first before proceeding with PC, this delay is usually over a year which makes PC players feel left out. If this turns out to be true again, then PC gamers will get their hands on the title in 2026 or 2027.

The world joins in to celebrate the reveal of GTA 6

The reveal of GTA 6 is huge as it has taken over the world with its influence. Ever since Rockstar released their first teaser for the title, many iconic studios like Activision, Mediatonic, and others took inspiration from the graphic design to create their reveal posts. The idea wasn’t seen as a copy by fans but rather as a show of respect towards Rockstar Games for their patience and hard work.

Sports icon, LeBron James even posted about how good GTA 6 looks. Many of his fans talk about his presence in the community as well, and he was appreciated for it. Furthermore, NFL on Fox also created their game cover concept featuring various American football players like Derrick Henry, Khalil Mack, and more.