F1 Manager 24 Comes With a New Mentality System and Other FAQs About the Upcoming Racing Sim

F1 fans can once again indulge in the elite experience of being a team principal, as Frontier Developments have unveiled F1 Manager 24. As the name suggests, the game is well known for letting fans manage their beloved Formula 1 team on the road to glory. Moreover, players can also create their original teams and have them compete against the F1 giants.

F1 Manager 24 is the third installment of this F1 management simulation series by Frontier Developments. The latest reveal trailer of the game showcased some of the many features that will be introduced in this new iteration. Besides, while fans might have numerous questions about the title, it seems like they won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it.

What is F1 Manager 24’s Mentality System?

The Mentality System is one of the many new features introduced in F1 Manager 24. Apart from worrying about the team’s finances and the car’s development, this mechanic also forces players to consider how their drivers and staff might be feeling.

Those who might have played EA FC 24’s Manager Career mode might be aware of the morale system, where a player’s performance gets affected by their morale. Similarly, F1 managers will have to meet the driver and staff’s requirements to get the best out of them.

When is F1 Manager 24 releasing?

Frontier Developments didn’t reveal the exact release date for F1 Manager 24, although they insisted it will be out in the summer of 2024. However, after looking at the release dates for the past two games, we can expect it to be on the shelves between July and August 2024.

What platforms will F1 Manager 24 release on?

F1 Manager 24 will be released on multiple platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Moreover, the upcoming game will also be released on last-generation consoles, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Console users should visit their respective stores to buy the game, while PC fans can get it via Steam and Epic Store.

What’s new in F1 Manager 24?

Frontier Developments has kept all the celebrated features from the last game while introducing new improved ones for F1 Manager 24. One of the most noticeable features of this new management simulation is the visuals. The graphics have been updated drastically from what we saw in F1 Manager 23.

The game features all ten official teams and the official drivers roster for the ongoing F1 2024 season. Moreover, all 24 races along with the sprint will be available in the upcoming F1 management simulation. The trailer also revealed that players can build their own F1 teams to compete against the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.