EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk LaLiga POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Artem Dovbyk has been named the LaLiga Player of the Month (POTM) for December, and a special edition card for the Ukrainian marksman is now available in EA FC 24 as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Here’s all you need to know about this wonderful card, including how you can acquire it.

Player of the Month is a monthly promotion that has been offered in Ultimate Team since the series was called FIFA. Every month, Electronic Arts chooses the best player from their league and rewards them with an enhanced card. Dovbyk was named POTM in December for his remarkable performance for Girona in LaLiga.

About Artem Dovbyk LaLiga POTM card

The Ukrainian striker’s base Ultimate Team card is a Common Silver with a rating of 70. Most fans would simply utilize it to complete SBCs. EA Sports honored him with two Team of the Week (TOTW) awards, with ratings of 83 and 86. He recently received a new special edition, the 87-rated La Liga POTM, which is his best card in the game.

Many special-graded cards from Spain’s top division are available in EA FC 24. Dovbyk’s new 87-rated card has been added to the list. Fans would want to have this card to assemble a competitive squad of LaLiga and Ukrainian players.

How to obtain this LaLiga POTM card?

EA FC 24 fans must finish the SBC to receive the 87-rated Artem Dovbyk LaLiga POTM. To complete the new Ultimate Team challenge, they would need to form two squads of eleven players while meeting some requirements.

La Liga

At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 84.

86-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 86.

For creating the two required squads for the SBC, fans would be spending over 75,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market. They can complete the SBC with fewer coins by using untradable and spare cards. They can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more coins and cards if they have a shortage.

If EA FC 24 fans want this Artem Dovbyk LaLiga POTM card in their teams, they should finish the SBC as quickly as possible. It is only accessible for a limited period in Ultimate Team mode.