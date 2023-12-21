Fans Shocked by Hate Threads on X Even as Pokimane and xQc Expressed Their Thoughts on Dream’s Fake Texts

Clay “Dream”, a celebrated YouTuber recently created and released a few texts and videos about Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Felix “xQc” Lengyel in his recent YouTube video titled “The Truth” which allegedly exposed Pokimane as a scammer and xQc as a p*dophile. Moments later, Dream also clarified that the texts and videos shown were fake and he had created them in less than 10 minutes using free software.

The true intentions of his actions were to notify people of how they tend to believe everything on social media and spread hate, even though most of the news turns out to be fake. It was through this example that Dream wanted to claim that the recent allegations against him were completely made up and not to be believed. Interestingly, the YouTube sensation’s point was further proven right when people trusted Pokimane and xQc’s fake texts to be real and began bad-mouthing the two popular streamers on X (Twitter).

Pokimane, xQc, and their fans were surprised about the texts Dream had inserted in his video. Even more, they were shocked to see the amount of hate threads a few fake texts and videos had created on Twitter. Pokimane even shared her thoughts about the texts and posted on X, saying, “Yes, I saw and appreciate the community note, I was just surprised to come back to see fake DM’s that caused a ton of hate threads (many with no context/disclaimers). like d*mn, I’m sorry for the stuff I didn’t say lmao.” However, Dream was apologetic and instantly explained how he just wanted to prove his point in the video.

Fortunately, a few members of the community remained in their senses. They made sure to retort back asking people to read the community notes and further look into the original video before spreading insane hate toward other people. A Pokimane fan called the haters “m**ogynists” and asked her to stay strong and ignore hate commenters.

xQc and Pokimane finally give their opinion on Dream’s fake texts

Both xQc and Pokimane reacted to the fake texts Dream had created for his YouTube video. While xQc was amused initially, Pokimane was disappointed about the amount of hate it generated. The leading female Twitch streamer was filled with shock about the news shortly after her camping trip. She stated, “I am out camping and come home to find out…Dream is faking DM’s of me?”

Although she appreciated the community note which notified her of the texts being fake, the streamer was disappointed about the hate threads. However, Dream was nice enough to send an apologetic message where he stated, “Sorry Poki, people will believe anything, knowing you and your character, I thought it was so ridiculously fake that no one could remotely believe it, but Twitter surprises me every day and makes the point for me, gonna go enjoy some of your cookies now.”

Pokimane was in appreciation of Dream clearing things up with her but further added a little fun twist at the end asking, “The xQc DM’s were real tho right?” On the other hand, Felix reacted to the fake texts on one of his recent streams and was convinced that Dream had taken things too far. He stated, “Guys, listen I am not going to address it chat…No…Yo, alright this is too far bro, Okay he sent me a text he said I am exposing, I thought it was going to be fine, guys that one was too far.”