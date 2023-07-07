FIFA 23 Marcos Acuna Flashback SBC: How to acquire this World Cup winner’s card?

Amidst the ongoing hype around the upcoming EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts is still releasing exciting Ultimate Team cards for FIFA 23. The Marcos Acuna Flashback card is now available in the game, and here is everything you need to know about this in-game item.



Flashback is a unique FIFA 23 Ultimate Team campaign that celebrates the most historic season of a soccer star. The latest inclusion to this series is the Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna. But what makes this Flashback card unique is its connection to the ongoing Shapeshifter campaign.

Acuna had a great season with Argentina and Sevilla, from lifting the World Cup to claiming the throne of the UEFA Europa League once again. So, EA Sports awarded him his best FUT card to this date, which has incredible stats. But there is also a great twist to this new card.

About the FIFA 23 Marcos Acuna Flashback

Acuna’s base FUT card is 85-rated and of Rare Gold quality, which is already a decent card that many gamers use in their primary FUT squads. EA Sports has already released many exciting cards for the Argentine, like Team of the Week and World Cup Showdown. However, they have finally released his best card, a Flashback edition. It is 94-rated with the following incredible stats.

Pace – 92



Shooting – 88



Passing – 93



Dribbling – 95



Defending – 91



Physicality – 92

Most Flashback editions don’t affect a player’s position, but this one does. This Marcos Acuna Flashback is also part of the ongoing Shapeshifters campaign. Hence, EA Sports converted the Right-Back (RB) into a Central Midfielder (CM). Further, the World Class winner has 4-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot, making him a great midfielder to include in the squad.

How to finish this new FIFA 23 Flashback SBC?

EA Sports didn’t make the Marcos Acuna SBC as challenging as many others in the game. It is divided into two segments, where fans have to build a starting lineup of eleven players. However, they must meet some requirements to complete this ongoing challenge and get a unique card.

La Liga

A La Liga Santander player should be part of the Starting XI.

player should be part of the Starting XI. The overall rating for this lineup should be over 85.

Top Form

A Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the Starting XI.

or player should be part of the Starting XI. The overall rating for this lineup should be over 88.

Fans might spend over 140,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the fodders for this Squad Building Challenge. They can reduce the amount required for this challenge by using spare cards in their collection. In case of a shortage of coins and cards, fans should participate in FUT matches to earn more.

Fans should soon complete this ongoing FIFA 23 Marcos Acuna Flashback SBC before the developers remove it from the game. If this guide was helpful, find out when the highly-anticipated EA Sports FC will release by clicking here.