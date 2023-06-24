FIFA 23 Eric Cantona Birthday Icon SBC: How to acquire this legendary Icon?

While FIFA 23 fans are going wild about the newly released Shapeshifters, EA has introduced another special Ultimate Team card. The Eric Cantona Birthday Icon SBC is currently live in the game. Find out everything related to this new in-game item here.

EA Sports released the Birthday series exclusively for FIFA 23 to celebrate 14 years of the Ultimate Team mode. This series significantly boosts players’ stats with 5-Star Skills and 5-Star Weak Foot. The French legend Eric Cantona is the latest addition to the FUT Birthday series.

The Frenchman is referred to as one of the greatest soccer players in the sport’s history. EA Sports already rewarded him with three Icon cards. Recently, they gave him another special card, the FUT Birthday Icon. But it is exclusively available as a reward for completing Squad Building Challenge.

About the FIFA 23 Eric Cantona Birthday Icon

Eric Cantona already has three high-rated Icon cards. But the new exclusive FUT card developers awarded him is better than the previous ones. The new Eric Cantona Birthday Icon card has a rating over 94 with the following new stats:

Pace – 89

Shooting – 93

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 93

Defending – 53

Physicality – 93

Eric Cantona is a legendary attacker. Hence, his new FUT card also states him as a Center Forward (CF). But he can also play as a Striker (ST). As part of the FUT Birthday series, this card has 5-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot. With these stats and abilities, this card is a goalscoring machine that every fan would love to have on their squad.

How to complete this FIFA 23 Birthday Icon SBC?

EA Sports didn’t go easy on fans with this new Squad Building Challenge, as they divided it into seven segments. To complete all of these segments, fans would have to build squads of eleven players while following some requirements.

Born Legend

This team should consist of eleven Rare players.

players. All the players should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

This team should consist of eleven Rare players.

players. All the players should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 80.

King Eric

This team should have at least one Manchester Unite d player.

d player. This lineup should feature a Team of the Week (TOTW) , Team of the Season (TOTS) , or FUT Champion player.

, , or player. The overall rating of this lineup should be above 85.

Les Bleus

This team should have at least one French player.

player. The overall rating of this lineup should be above 87.

League Legend

This team should have at least one Premier League player.

player. The overall rating of this lineup should be above 89.

Top Notch

This lineup should feature a Team of the Week (TOTW) , Team of the Season (TOTS) , or FUT Champion player.

, , or player. The overall rating of this lineup should be above 90.

Fans would have to spend over 750,000 FUT coins on creating the fodder for completing this SBC. It is a massive sum to spend on this in-game challenge. So, fans can lower the required budget by using spare cards from their collection. If there is a shortage of coins and cards, they can play FUT matches to replenish them.

FIFA 23 players should complete this Eric Cantona Birthday Icon SBC before EA Sports removes it. But they can also check the Samuel Umtiti Shapeshifters SBC after finishing this one by clicking here.