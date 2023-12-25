The Best PC Settings For MW3 For High FPS: Low-End and High-End

Modern Warfare 3 inherently requires high-end hardware to function properly. However, that does not mean most devices cannot carry that load. Even if you have a decent build, it is quite easy to tweak it to get the best output. That is what this piece is all about. We are going to look through the best settings for MW3 to find the perfect one that suits your system without it crashing or overheating. This can help you achieve longevity and maximum FPS in the game.

Modern Warfare 3 has tons of references to the original MW games. With lots of content dropping, you will need to optimize your settings to ensure that it does well against lots of new data. Moreover, to dominate the Multiplayer matches, you must ensure that your computer can reach at least 60 FPS in the game.

That can be difficult in terms of the HD Textures and graphics the game has. However, we can tweak the settings to ensure that it does hit the right amount so that you can get the frames and still have decent graphics to go along with it. However, first, we will need to see if your PC can handle the game.

Minimum, Recommended, and Competitive System Requirements for MW3

These requirements help to see if your PC can run in the requirements the developers have set out to have the game smoothly. Firstly, we are going to look at the minimum graphics which are going to ensure the game runs on 30+ FPS or more.

Minimum Requirements

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : Intel Core i5-6600/ AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core i5-6600/ AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage Space: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch

SSD with 149 GB available space at launch Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GeForce GTX 1650/ AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GeForce GTX 1650/ AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2GB

2GB Graphic Driver: NVIDIA 537.58/ AMD: 23.10.2

NVIDIA 537.58/ AMD: 23.10.2 Sound Card: DirectX 12 compatibility

Recommended Requirements

These are the settings that the developers recommend so that the game can run smoothly without any lag bursts, crashes, and such.

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)/ Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)/ Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : Intel Core i7-6700K/ AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i7-6700K/ AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage Space: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch

SSD with 149 GB available space at launch Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060/ AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060/ AMD Radeon RX 6600XT Video Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphic Driver: NVIDIA 537.58/ AMD: 23.10.2

NVIDIA 537.58/ AMD: 23.10.2 Sound Card: DirectX 12 compatibility

Competitive Requirements

These are the requirements for content creators, YouTubers, and competitive players who can afford heavier and faster rigs. These provide the maximum FPS a gamer can ask for.

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)/ Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)/ Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage Space: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch

SSD with 149 GB available space at launch Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Up to 64 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070/ AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070/ AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video Memory: 10GB

10GB Graphic Driver: NVIDIA 537.58/ AMD: 23.10.2

NVIDIA 537.58/ AMD: 23.10.2 Sound Card: DirectX 12 compatibility

Best Settings for MW3 for Low-End PCs

These are for the Low-End PCs that come under the category of Minimum and Recommended. These are the settings that will give you the maximum FPS for both Multiplayer and Warzone. Check them out below.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Choose the best monitor you can as this is going to be your primary monitor

Choose the best monitor you can as this is going to be Display Adaptor: Your graphics card

Your graphics card Screen Refresh Rate: According to the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (e.g. 144)

According to the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (e.g. 144) Display Resolution: According to the Resolution of your Monitor (e.g. 1920×1080)

According to the Resolution of your Monitor (e.g. 1920×1080) Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync: Off

Off Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: Your Preference (does not impact FPS)

Your Preference (does not impact FPS) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Sustainability

Eco Mode Preset: Custom

Custom V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: According to the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (e.g. 144) Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 90 Out of Focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30

Custom Focused Mode: Off

HDR

High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Global Quality Settings

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: 80

FidelityFX CAS Path Tracing + Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off VRAM Scale Target: 80

80 Variable Rate Shading: On

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal or High

Normal or High Detail of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality Level: Low

Low Particle Resolution: Very Low

Very Low Bullet Impacts: Your Preference

Your Preference Persistent Effects: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Medium On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Environment

Tessellation: Off

Off Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Off Water Quality: Off

View

Field of View: 105

105 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View : 90

: 90 Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0

0 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 1st Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

3rd Person ADS Spectator Camera: Game Perspective

Game Perspective Inverted Flashbang: Off

Best Settings for MW3 for High-End PCs

These are the settings for people who have professional gaming rigs.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Choose the best monitor you can as this is going to be your primary monitor

Choose the best monitor you can as this is going to be Display Adaptor: Your graphics card

Your graphics card Screen Refresh Rate: According to the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (e.g. 144)

According to the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (e.g. 144) Display Resolution: According to the Resolution of your Monitor (e.g. 2560×1444)

According to the Resolution of your Monitor (e.g. 2560×1444) Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync: Off

Off Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: Your Preference (does not impact FPS)

Your Preference (does not impact FPS) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Sustainability

Eco Mode Preset: Custom

Custom V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: According to the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (e.g. 144) Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 120 Out of Focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30

Custom Focused Mode: Off

HDR

High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: 80

FidelityFX CAS VRAM Scale Target: 80

80 Variable Rate Shading: On

Details and Textures

Texture Resolution: Medium

Medium Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium

Medium Detail of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality Level: Your Preference

Your Preference Particle Resolution: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts: Your Preference

Your Preference Persistent Effects: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Medium On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Quality: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Your Preference

Your Preference Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain Memory: Medium

Medium Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Weather Grid Volumes: Your Preference

Your Preference Water Quality: Off

View

Field of View: 105

105 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0

0 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 1st Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

3rd Person ADS Spectator Camera: Game Perspective

Game Perspective Inverted Flashbang: Off

Steps to Upgrade Graphics Drivers

To ensure that your game does not crash abruptly or lag, you must update your graphic drivers to the latest versions. Now, every gaming rig primarily has two different graphics cards, one is an AMD Radeon and the other is an NVIDIA-based graphics card. Let us take a look at how you can update both of them.

How to Update NVIDIA Graphics Driver

You can update your NVIDIA Graphics card in four simple steps. Let us take a look at them.

First, download the GeForce Experience from NVIDIA’s official website if you haven’t already got it on your PC.

After it is done, launch the GeForce Experience and click on the ‘Drivers’ Tab.

After doing so, Click on ‘Check for Updates’ in the Upper Right-hand corner.

If an Update is available download it and install it through an ‘Express Installation’ after it is done downloading.

How to Update AMD Graphics Driver

First, right-click anywhere on your desktop and click on the AMD Radeon Settings.

Then, click on the Home button and ‘New Updates’ in the bottom left corner.

Click on ‘Check for Updates’ and if one is available, then download it and follow the steps to install.

After downloading the updates for your graphics driver, you will need to restart the computer.