FIFA 23 Fabio Carvalho Player Moments SBC: How to get this new Ultimate Team card?

Despite the increasing excitement for EA Sports FC 24, Electronic Arts did not forget about its last title of the FIFA era. The Fabio Carvalho Player Moments card is now available in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Here is everything fans need to know about this new special card.

The Player Moments promotion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team gives a considerable boost to chosen players to honor an outstanding moment from their previous season. The young talent Fabio Carvalho is the latest soccer player to get a Player Moments card.

The 2022/23 season was fantastic for the young attacking midfielder, who impressed everyone with his few appearances for the Premier League giants Liverpool. However, EA Sports added him to the Player Moments card series to commemorate his loan transfer to Bundesliga team RB Leipzig.

About the FIFA 23 Fabio Carvalho Player Moments card

The former Liverpool youngster’s default FUT card is a 73-rated Rare Silver. EA later presented him with an 88-rated Future Stars card to honor his status as a wunderkind. But it wasn’t his finest FUT card, since the 93-rated Player Moments is the best one with incredible stats.

Pace – 94

Shooting – 91

Passing – 90

Dribbling – 95

Defending – 82

Physicality – 88

The Player Moments edition also allowed Fabio Carvalho to play as a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM). But for better team chemistry, fans can turn him into a Central Midfielder (CM) or Right Midfielder (RM). This new FUT card also grants him 4-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot.

How to complete the FIFA 23 Fabio Carvalho Mometns SBC?

Electronic Arts didn’t complicate the Squad Building Challenge to get the Fabio Carvalho Player Moments card like others. They divided the SBC into two parts, each of which required them to construct a starting lineup of eleven players. But, they must fulfill a few requirements while doing so, which can make things a bit harder.

Portugal

At least one Portuguese player should be included in the starting lineup.

The total rating of the team should be higher than 84.

Bundesliga

At least one Bundesliga player should be included in the starting lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be included in the starting lineup.

The total rating of the team should be higher than 87.

FIFA 23 players might end up spending more than 100,000 FUT coins to create the two fodders required to complete this in-game challenge. This is a decent price to pay for this high-rated FUT card. However, they can reduce their spending by utilizing their extra cards. In the case of a shortage of resources, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to refill them.

That’s all there is about the FIFA 23 Fabio Carvalho Player Moments card. However, they must fulfill this SBC as quickly as possible before EA removes it from the game. If they found it helpful, click here to read about how Hypermotion V in EA Sports FC 24 will revolutionize soccer video games.