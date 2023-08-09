FIFA 23 Fernando Torres Trophy Titans Icon SBC: How to acquire this legendary Ultimate Team card?

While everyone is eagerly looking forward to EA Sports FC 24, Electronic Arts continues to make FIFA 23 more entertaining by releasing unique FUT cards. The latest addition to the game is the Fernando Torres Trophy Titans Icon card.

Advertisement

EA Sports always came up with exciting cards since they introduced the Ultimate Team mode in the FIFA series. But one of the fan-favorite series of cards has been the Icons. This campaign celebrates the iconic careers of the sport’s legends.

The Spanish legend Fernando Torres is one of the most renowned strikers in soccer. So EA rewarded him with many exciting Icon cards. However, the most intriguing Icon is the Trophy Titan edition that celebrated his contribution to Chelsea lifting the UEFA Champions League 2011/2012.

Advertisement

About the FIFA 23 Fernando Torres Trophy Titans Icon

Torres already possessed three incredible Icon cards when he was introduced in FIFA 23. But EA Sports later released his best FUT card, the 94-rated Fernando Torres Trophy Titans Icon. This new high-rated unique in-game item has some incredible stats.

Pace – 95

Shooting – 92

Passing – 82

Dribbling – 91

Defending – 48

Physicality – 80

This new FUT card has mind-blowing Shooting and Dribbling stats along with some excellent Pace. These superior stats paired with 4-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot will help Torres perform as he did in the UCL 11/12 final.

FIFA 23 fans can use Fernando Torres Trophy Titans Icon as the Striker (ST). But they can convert him to another forward position, the Center Forward (CF), to better suit the formation and keep putting the ball behind the net in the Ultimate Team.

How to acquire this special FUT card?

EA Sports kept things simple for the fans to acquire this card compared to other Icon-based SBCs. They divided this in-game challenge into six segments, where fans must create starting lineups of eleven players. But they need to follow some requirements while creating the teams.

Advertisement

Born Legend

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Gold quality.

El Nino

A minimum of one Atletico Madrid player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 82.

League Legend

A minimum of one La Liga Santander player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

League Finesse

A minimum of one Premier League player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

How much will the Fernando Torres Trophy Titans Icon SBC cost?

The Fernando Torres Trophy Titans Icon SBC is one of the simplest challenges to complete. Fans can obtain this special card by spending over 150,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the required SBC fodders.

It is a reasonable amount to spend on this high-rated card. But fans can lower the expense to complete the SBC by using spare FUT cards from their collection. Fans can participate in FUT matches to earn more coins and cards when there is a shortage.

That’s all FIFA 23 fans need to know about this special Icon card. If they have already added it to their collection, click here to know how to obtain the Rayan Cherki Futties card.