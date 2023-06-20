FIFA 23 Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters Objective: How to acquire this Ultimate Team card?

As FIFA 23 nears its end, EA Sports is making the Ultimate Team mode more entertaining by releasing new campaigns. Shapeshifter is the latest FUT card series added to the game. Further, the Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifter objective is live as part of this new campaign. Here is everything about this new card.

The Shapeshifters is a new FUT card series that drastically enhances soccer stars’ stars while giving them new skills, abilities, playing styles, and alternative positions. Jonathan Bamba of LOSC Lille is the newest Shapeshifter to join FIFA 23.

The Frenchman was not included in the first set of Shapeshifters cards. However, the FIFA 23 developers eventually added him to this new card series. This card is unavailable through FUT packs or the Transfer Market because it is an exclusive reward for fulfilling an in-game objective.

About the FIFA 23 Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters

Jonathan Bamba’s default FUT card is a Common Gold quality with a rating of 76. But EA Sports significantly boosted his overall stats when he joined the Shapeshifters series. His new special FUT card has a rating of over 92. The following are his new stats:

Pace – 96

Shooting – 75

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 95

Defending – 92

Physicality – 88

The Lille star’s default FUT card states him as a Left Winger (LW) or Left Midfielder (LM), which are his natural positions. But after becoming part of the Shapeshifters, he changed blanks and took on a more defensive role. Bamba’s new positions on his latest special card are Right Back (RB) and Right Wing-Back (RWB). Aside from these boosts, he also received 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills.

How to complete this new FUT Shapeshifter objective?

Fans must finish various tasks to obtain the Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters card. However, players might have to spend some FUT coins out of their pockets to complete this objective. After all, this challenge would require them to participate in multiple Squad Building Challenges to get their hands on this unique card.

10 Completions: Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times.

Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times. 15 Completions: Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times.

Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times. 20 Completions: Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times.

Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times. 30 Completions: Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times.

Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times. 40 Completions: Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 40 times.

Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 40 times. 50 Completions: Fans must complete the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 50 times.

So that’s all fans need to know about the Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters Objective in FIFA 23. Moreover, they should complete this objective to get this new FUT card before the game’s developers remove it from the Ultimate Team mode. After completing this FUT objective, fans should check the Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC by clicking here.