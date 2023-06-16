Herta Space Station has several chests and Warp Trotters scattered throughout its four levels. Although most are fairly easy Basic Treasures, some of them can be easy to miss out. Continue to find a detailed guide for all the chests so you don’t miss out on any Stellar Jades.

Herta Space Station is the very first location where the story of Honkai Star Rail begins with the first Trailblaze Mission. We see Kafka and Silver Wolf navigate through an attacked space station as the cutscenes start. Soon after, players can explore the area as Trailblazers.

Herta Space Station has around 35 chests, and there is an achievement for opening at least 30 of them. There are four different areas in the station with some having multiple levels. Delve into this guide to find the locations of all chests and Warp Trotters to earn Stellar Jade and other rewards.

Contents

Herta Space Station: Base Zone chests

Herta Space Station: Storage Zone chests

Herta Space Station: Supply Zone chests

Warp Trotters and other rewards

Herta Space Station: Base Zone chests

Firstly, the Base Zone of the Herta Space Station has a total of 9 chests, although the in-game map shows 8 chests in the progress bar. Chest number 4 doesn’t count toward this progress.

Chests 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 are fairly simple. These are Basic Chests and can be obtained just by finding them. The passage on the right side can be unlocked while doing a side quest called “Road to Revival”. Chest 2 is a Precious Treasure and can be obtained by defeating a Blaze Out of Space.

Chest 4 is locked behind a gate that needs Triple Authentication. There are three cards to collect which can be found in different areas of the Space Station. For the first card, finish the side quest Road to Revival. The second card can be found in the Master Control Zone by interacting with the Man with Afro five times. Finally, on the first floor of the Storage Zone, go to the room at the very left of the map and head inside through the passages to reach a room where there is a chest and the last card.

Herta Space Station: Storage Zone chests

Next, the Storage Zone has two floors. The first floor has 7 chests and the second floor has 8.

Floor 1

Chests 1 and 2 are Bountiful Treasures, with the former being locked behind a path puzzle and the second behind enemies. Chest 7 is a Precious Treasure that can be obtained by solving a bridge puzzle. The third Triple Authentication card can also be found here (refer to Base Zone chest 4). The rest of the chests on this floor are Basic Treasure.

Floor 2

Chest 1 is a Precious Treasure while 2 and 8 are Bountiful Treasures. Both the Bountiful Treasures will especially need players to solve path puzzles. The Precious Treasure is behind a Voidranger enemy.

Herta Space Station: Supply Zone chests

There are a total of 12 chests in the Supply Zone. Chest 3 is a Precious Treasure that needs you to fight some enemies. The room labeled 8 has a total of 4 Bountiful Treasures. While all of the chests are locked behind path puzzles, 3 of them will require players to do the quest “Sensitive Beings”, issued by Asta, over 3 days.

Chest 9 is a Precious Treasure and is actually on the second floor of the Supply Zone that needs to activate an elevator. To unlock the elevator, reach Level 21 and start the side quest “Out of Reach”.

Warp Trotters and other rewards

Warp Trotters are space creatures who show up at fixed locations. They have to be attacked as quickly as possible before they disappear. Attacking them will lead to a battle that will also reward 60 Stellar Jades. However, these are limited rewards and are claimable only once.

Herta Space Station has 3 Warp Trotters in total. These are located in the Base Zone, first-floor Storage Zone, and in Supply Zone. Additionally, the above picture shows the location of all of them.

Sharp-eyed players may also notice a Basic Treasure beside a man in the Master Control Zone at the location shown above. Trying to interact with the Treasure will lead to a fun conversation with the man who will then relocate to the Base Zone with his Treasure near the second hallway entrance. Although you won’t get any Stellar Jade, the man will finally offer Herta Coins for your persistence.

Those are all the Treasure Chests and Warp Trotters that you can find in the Herta Space Station. Besides, players can always teleport back to the station using the Star Rail map in the game to look for more chests. After all, each Stellar Jade counts towards the gacha.

Lastly, if you found this guide helpful, make sure to check out our other guides and news to stay updated with Honkai Star Rail.