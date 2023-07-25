FIFA 23 Paolo Maldini Birthday Icon SBC: How to get this Italian legend in FUT?

EA Sports introduced the Paolo Maldini Birthday Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Fans now have an excellent opportunity to get their hands on this new Icons card. So, here is everything they need to know about this new in-game item.

EA Sports especially introduced the FUT Birthday series for FIFA 23 to commemorate 14 years of Ultimate Team mode. It also offers an overall stats boost to selected players, similar to other in-game promotions. One of the players to be included in the FUT Birthday series is the Italian legend Paolo Maldini.

Maldini is counted among the greatest defenders in soccer history. EA Sports celebrated his playing days by releasing three high-rated Icon cards. But they later released his best FUT card, a Birthday Icon edition. Currently, it is available as a reward for a Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

About the FIFA 23 Paolo Maldini Birthday Icon

The Italian soccer legend already has three high-rated Icon cards. Most fans have used one of the three in Ultimate Team. But his best FUT card was the 95-rated Birthday Icon one. It is a card that everyone would love to have on their primary lineup, as it has incredible stats:

Pace – 87

Shooting – 57

Passing – 77

Dribbling – 72

Defending – 97

Physicality – 87

The Paolo Maldini Birthday Icon card features him as a Center Back (CB). However, fans can convert him into a Left Back (LB) if they want to. Further, this new special FUT card offers him a 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills. With these stats and abilities, this card is an absolute defender that can block any advances from the opposition’s attackers.

How to complete this Paolo Maldini Birthday Icon SBC?

The Paolo Maldini Birthday Icon is an excellent card to have in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The developers made it difficult for fans to get this Icon card. They divided this Squad Building Challenge into eleven segments, where they must create squads of eleven players while following some requirements.

Born Legend

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The team’s overall rating should be above 82.

Il Capitano

At least one Milan player should be part of this team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), and FUT Champion player should be part of this team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 84.

Squadra Azzurra

At least one Italian player should be part of this team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), and FUT Champion player should be part of this team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

League Legend

At least one Serie A should be part of this team.

The overall team rating should be above 89.

Top Notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), and FUT Champion player should be part of this team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

Fans might spend over 1.4 million FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the fodder for this SBC. Undoubtedly, this is a massive amount to spend on a challenge. So, fans can lower their expense by using spare cards from their collection. Moreover, they can play FUT matches to get more coins and cards in case of a shortage.

FIFA 23 fans should complete the FIFA 23 Paolo Maldini Birthday Icon SBC before EA Sports removes it from the Ultimate Team. After acquiring this Icon card, they can click here to check everything related to Tim Cahill Futties Heroes.