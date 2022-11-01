How to Make Potions in Minecraft? You just need Blaze Powder, Water Bottles, and a Brewing Stand. More details below.

Minecraft is a game that encourages crafting and making things. Potions are essential for the middle and end-game sections since they provide passive buffs. Today we will look at a couple of crafting recipes for potions. We will also see how you can make a Brewing Stand, which is crucial in making potions.

Step 1 – Gathering All the Ingredients

First, you will need to travel to the Nether. Make sure you set the difficulty to Peaceful if you are a beginner. After getting there, we will need Nether Wart and Blaze Rods. Nether Warts are found in Nether Fortresses on the ground. To get Blaze Rods, you will need to kill Blazes.

Now we will look for secondary ingredients to enhance our potions. Find these ingredients listed below.

Spider-Eye

Golden Carrot

Pufferfish

Magma Cream

Glistering Melon

Rabbit’s Foot

Sugar

Turtle Shell

Now, we will look for Potion Modifiers. Make sure to collect these to get an excellent passive buff.

Redstone

Gunpowder

Glowstone Dust

Dragon’s Breath

Fermented Spider Eye

Step 2 – Making a Brewing Stand and Bottles

First, let us make a Brewing Stand. Open the crafting table and place three cobblestones in the bottom grid while the blaze rod goes in the center grid. Craft it, and now you have the Brewing Stand. After making the glass bottles, fill them with water.

Now to make Glass Bottles. Place glass blocks in the center of the bottom row and one each on the left and right grid of the middle row and craft. Now for the Blaze Powder, Place the Blaze Rods in the center grid and craft.

Step 3 – Making the Potions

Open the Brewing Stand and place the filled glass bottles in the bottom three slots. Add the Blaze Powder on the leftmost grid while the secondary ingredient goes on the top. You can choose any, as different ingredients give multiple status effects.