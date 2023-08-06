FIFA 23 Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon SBC: How to acquire this card in the Ultimate Team?

The long-running history of EA’s FIFA franchise is ending, as the release date of EA Sports FC 24 is nearing. But the developers made the last few weeks entertaining for fans by releasing the Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Since the Ultimate Team mode existed in the FIFA games, Electronic Arts released many exciting FUT cards. But one of the fan-favorite card series has to be the Icons. It is a unique campaign celebrating the grand careers of the sport’s legends.

The Brazilian great Ronaldinho is one of the legends with multiple Icon cards in every FIFA game. But EA presented him with a special edition of the Icon card, the Cover Star Icon. It is a unique card celebrating Ronaldinho’s appearance on FIFA 2004 cover.

About the FIFA 23 Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FUTWIZ/status/1687510573607436288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ronaldinho has many exciting high-rated cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Many fans might have one of those editions in their primary squads. But the latest Cover Star Icon edition is his best FUT card. This new card has a rating over 98 and has incredible stats.

Pace – 98

Shooting – 94

Passing – 95

Dribbling – 99

Defending – 50

Physicality – 88

This new FUT card has some of the most incredible Pace and Dribbling that will help fans to penetrate through any defense. The excellent Shooting stat with 5-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot makes it a lethal FUT Attacker card.

Fans can use Ronaldinho’s Cover Star Icon as a Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM). But they can convert him to a Left Winger (LW) or Left Midfielder (LM) to wreak havoc in the left flank of the pitch.

How to acquire this special FUT card?

Whenever EA released a Ronaldinho Icon SBC, they didn’t keep things simple for the fans. That is the case with his new Cover Star Icon SBC. It is possibly one of the toughest in-game challenges. EA divided the challenge into 33 segments, where they must create Starting XIs while following some requirements.

Born Legend

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The team’s overall rating should be above 84.

Jogo Bonito

A minimum of one Brazil player should be part of the starting eleven.

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

Rossoneri

A minimum of one Milan player should be part of the starting eleven.

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

Blaugrana

At least one FC Barcelona player should be part of the starting eleven.

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

League Legend

Minimum one LaLiga Santander player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

League Finesse

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the starting eleven.

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

Top Notch

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

89-Rated Squad

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

89-Rated Squad

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

92-Rated Squad

Minimum one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

How much will the Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon card cost?

The Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon SBC, one of the toughest challenges, will heavily strain the fan’s in-game pockets. Fans would spend over 6 million FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create fodder to complete this SBC.

It is a gigantic amount to spend on a challenge. However, fans can lower the required amount using spare cards in their collection. In case of a shortage of coins and cards, they can compete in FUT matches to earn more of those resources.

That’s all FIFA 23 fans need to know about this Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon card. If they are done acquiring this incredible FUT card in the game, click here to learn how to obtain the Roberto Carlos Cover Star Icon card.