The Game Awards Turn Over a New Leaf, does away with their famous World Premiere Branding

The Game Awards 2023 is only a few days away as it will be held on December 7. Every gamer is looking forward to this annual event where the best game of 2023 will be named. This event is also known for revealing upcoming games, but the iconic “World Premier” card won’t be there for them.

Geoff Keighley, executive producer and host for The Game Awards, recently addressed some fans’ questions at a recent Q and A session on Twitch. A viewer questioned the event’s host about how many world premiers they can expect this year. The 45-year-old revealed it would be there, but they won’t use the “world premier” title card anymore.

“You’ll see this year at the show… we often put up those cards, ‘world premiere, world premiere, world premiere’, and we’re kind of moving away from that.”

World Premieres were a tag that The Game Awards used while unveiling anything related to an upcoming project. Now, these reveals can vary from a first look to an official trailer reveal. Moreover, many game developers also announce their future projects under this card.

Keighley further talked about this major decision, claiming they removed this card because of its vague nature. As mentioned, anything from a first look to announcements fell under this card. But from this year, The Game Awards would “treat it all as great game content.”

Will the exclusion of World Premieres shorten the runtime of 2023’s event?

Getting rid of the “world premiere” card raises questions about whether it would shorten the runtime of The Game Awards 2023. Geoff Keighley also addressed this topic at the Twitch Q and A session. He claimed fans should expect a similar runtime for the upcoming event as last time.

The 45-year-old hinted that there would be as much content as last year. Fans can expect to see Hideo Kojima’s much-awaited Death Stranding 2, which even The Game Awards hinted at a few days ago. They can also expect to see revelations of Marvel’s Wolverine, Tomb Raider Remastered, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Some fans questioned the decision to stop using the “world premier” card. They inquired how they would know when there would be upcoming game reveals at the event. Meanwhile, some deduced that it was done because there aren’t many games to showcase. However, some fans don’t care about his change much and are simply looking to find anything new about the game they are waiting for.