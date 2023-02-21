VCT LOCK IN 2023: Omega Schedule, Teams/Players To Watch Out for, Time, How to Watch Details

This article will cover the Omega Schedule for VCT Lock-In. There are 16 teams in this bracket with star talent worldwide.

There are 16 teams in two sections; the Alpha and the Omega. We have already covered the Alpha section previously. Let us take a look at the Omega section.

Also Read: When does VCT 2023 LOCK//IN start and what is the format?

Omega Schedule Teams: Which are The Teams You Should Look Out For?

Here are the Teams you that are in the Omega Schedule:

Team Secret (Pacific)

Zeta Division (Pacific)

Global Esports (Pacific)

Rex Regum Qeon (Pacific)

T1 (Pacific)

EDward Gaming (China)

Team Liquid (EMEA)

NAVI (EMEA)

Team Vitality (EMEA)

FUT Esports (EMEA)

Fnatic (EMEA)

KRU Esports (Americas)

Leviatan (Americas)

100 Thieves (Americas)

Sentinels (Americas)

FURIA (Americas)

Among these, the team you should watch out for are Fnatic, T1, Zeta Division, 100 Thieves, Sentinels, Team Liquid, and NAVI. These teams have jampacked rosters with stars like Leo, Nats, Jamppii, TenZ, Derrek, Cryocells, Bang, and Sacy. Now, let us look at the schedule.

Match Schedule

Wednesday, February 22nd

Team Liquid VS Team Secret – 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST |10:30 PM IST

– 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST |10:30 PM IST Natus Vincere VS KRU Esports – 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 23rd)

– 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 23rd) Zeta Division VS Leviatan – 8:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 12:00 AM CEST | 4:30 am IST (next day, February 23rd)

Thursday, February 23rd

Team Vitality VS Global Esports – 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST |10:30 PM IST

– 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST |10:30 PM IST FUT Esports VS Rex Regum Qeon – 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 24th)

– 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 24th) 100 Thieves VS EDward Gaming – 8:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 12:00 AM CEST | 4:30 am IST (next day, February 24th)

Friday, February 24th

Sentinels VS Fnatic – 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 25th)

– 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 25th) T1 VS FURIA – 8:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 12:00 AM CEST | 4:30 am IST (next day, February 25th)

Where to Watch?

We are giving you three popular links, where most of the viewers will be present.

Tarik will also stream the matches every day so you would be at an advantage since most viewers will be there. His streams have more viewers than official VCT ones. So stay tuned to his stream for every match.

Who are your favorites to win the whole thing? Do you Sentinels can beat Fnatic? Let’s Discuss!

Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy Unicorn Locations: Where and how to find magical beasts in the game?