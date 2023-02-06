G2 relegates FaZe to the lower bracket at IEM Katowice 2023

Since December 2022, G2 has been in incredible form. After winning the Blast World Final, G2 looked poised to dominate IEM Katowice as well. The international squad just took down FaZe Clan in dominant fashion to qualify for the Playoffs in the Spodek Arena. The rifle trio of huNter-, jks, and NiKo came alive today on a day that m0NESY was missing. FaZe have now been sent to the lower bracket where they must face IHC.

G2 becomes the first team to qualify for playoffs at IEM Katowice

G2 vs. FaZe map summary:

Nuke (G2’s pick): 16-14 to G2

(G2’s pick): 16-14 to G2 Ancient (FaZe Clan’s pick): 16-7 to G2

(FaZe Clan’s pick): 16-7 to G2 Inferno (Decider if needed): Series settled 2-0 to G2

Starting off on Nuke, G2 kicked their T side off with a pistol loss. However, the individuals on the squad showed up to turn many rounds on their heads. A bunch of hero plays and clutches saw them secure a 9-6 half in their favor. However, FaZe Clan’s T side was equally strong with them pulling the scoreline back to an even 11-11. A brilliant 1v2 clutch by jks put G2 in the lead before FaZe answered with 2 rounds of their own.

FaZe looked poised to take the map when they reached 14-13, but a resurgent G2 took three rounds straight to prevent OT, and took the map win.

Moving to FaZe Clan’s pick of Ancient, analysts and pundits expected FaZe to bounce back and take the series to a third map. However, that wasn’t to be. Despite winning both pistols, FaZe failed to secure the follow-ups, allowing G2 to go on multiple round streaks. After a poor start on the T side, FaZe managed to claw the half back to a 5-10 scoreline.

Firmly in the lead, G2 pressed their advantage even further with a few spectacular clutch plays on their T side. From a 2v5 by jks and NiKo to a 4k by hooxi, everything was coming up G2. Ultimately, FaZe managed a meager two rounds on their T side to lose 16-7.

