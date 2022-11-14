How much did Outsiders win at the CS:GO IEM Rio Major? Prize pool distribution listed

As the dust settles on a CS:GO Major filled with upsets, Outsiders have emerged victorious. Multiple storylines were derailed this major, with none of the top-5 teams in the world making it to the semifinals. While Pick-Ems were destroyed, CIS squad Outsiders completed their dream Major run and hoist the trophy. With this win, Outsiders have secured themselves $500,000 in prize money, with Heroic getting $170,000 as the runners-up.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Major prize pool and what every team walked away with.

Outsiders win $500,000 at the CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022

IEM Rio Major (total prize pool=$1,250,000)

Outsiders’ IGL, Dzhami “⁠Jame⁠” Ali, walked away with the title and the MVP award for the tournament. Consistent with the AWP across the tournament, the 24-year-old sniper posted a 1.30 average rating. Speaking about his mentality in the game to HLTV, Jame had the following to say:

“The tournament was very long, it was tough suppressing emotions that long, especially in the final days. But now we can relax, everything is starting to break out, and I’m overwhelmed with emotions.”

With this victory, Outsiders have a 50% success rate in Major finals, only falling to Astralis at the StarLadder Berlin Major in 2019. Moving forward, Outsiders have one final tournament in the year and that’s the BLAST Premier World Final. Another $1,000,000 are on the line as eight teams compete from December 14-18 to claim the last title of the 2022 season.

