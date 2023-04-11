Genshin Impact 3.6 Events for Phase 1: Nahida and Nilou Wish Events

Genshin Impact Phase 1 will start on April 12, 2023, and with it, wish events for Nahida and Nilou will also start. The Moongrass’ Enlightenment for Nahida will be the first wish event. She will receive a huge boost. The second one will be Twirling Lotus for Nilou and she would also receive the same kind of boost.

The event will come to an end right before the update enters Phase 2. This will be around May 2, 2023, at 17:59:00. Travelers should complete the event so that they can get their hands on Nahida and Nilou’s banner.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Events Phase 1 for Nahida and Nilou

Version 3.6 Event Wishes Announcement Phase 1

Version 3.6 Event Wishes Announcement Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)

With the update, new events, and quests for Nahida and Nilou will be a part of the first phase. Travelers will have just 21 days to finish them to get their hands on one of the two 5-star characters. This article will detail what travelers can expect from the Genshin Impact 3.6 update and the banner rerun.

As revealed before, both Nahida and Nilou will be a part of the first banner. However, it is widely anticipated that Nahida would be a more popular character in this update owing to her Dendro background. She is also likely to be the one to be picked more times.

Besides this, travelers can also take part in the Epitome Invocation and get their hands on signature weapons like “Key of Khaj Nisut” and “A Thousand Floating Dreams”.

When will Genshin Impact Phase 1 end?

"A Parade of Providence" Version 3.6 Events Preview – Phase I Hello, Travelers~ Version 3.6 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~

Genshin Impact updates are usually a 42 days-long cycle. This is further divided into two phases of 21 days each. During this time, the first phase is Nahida and Nilou, and the second one will be Baizhu, Kaveh, and Ganyu. The second phase will commence on May 2, 2023.

After the update is rolled out, travelers can complete Nahida’s second questlike– “Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act II “. After 21 days, travelers will not be able to take part in any of the quests. The game will then move to Baizhu and Kaveh‘s banner. There will be different quests for travelers.

Once both the new characters come in the second phase, travelers will get more clarity on Kaveh’s wish events. Travelers will have to wait for a few weeks before they can see what Phase 2 has in store.