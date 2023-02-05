What extra features are included in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced? (next-gen version)
Danyal Arabi
|Published 05/02/2023
GTA 5 has been out since 2013, outlasting more than two entries in different franchises like Watch Dogs. The game will go down in history as one of the most successful franchise entries ever. With the popularity of GTA Online, Rockstar has re-released the title across three console generations. From the PS3 to the PS5, here’s everything that’s included in the ‘Expanded and Enhanced’ version.
GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced exclusive features listed
Graphics:
- Ray-traced reflections added
- Texture and draw distance upgrades
- HDR options
- Faster loading times utilizing next-gen SSDs
- Increased population and traffic variety
- Increased vegetation density
- Improved lighting quality
- New anti-aliasing, and motion-blur methods
- New explosions and fire effects
Graphics modes:
- Fidelity Mode: Native 4K resolution at 30 fps with ray tracing enabled on PS4 Xbox Series X (Upscaled 4K resolution for Series S)
- Performance Mode: Upscaled 4K resolution at 60 fps on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (1080p for Series S)
- Performance RT mode: Hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes. 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS.
PS5 DualSense enhancements:
- Haptic Feedback on PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller that responds to weather.
Platform-specific features:
- Tempest 3D positional audio on PlayStation 5
- Spatial Sound on Xbox Series X/S
Career Builder
- GTA$4,000,000
- Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker starting points
- Each choice includes relevant Business Properties upgrade packages and optional vehicles and weapons
Hao’s Special Works
- Exclusive auto shop located in the LS Car Meet
- Exclusive upgrades for select vehicles
- New next-gen only class of Races
- Weekly rotation of Premium Test Rides
- Five exclusive vehicles that are only available on next-gen
- “HSW Elite” livery for all HSW-tuned vehicles
