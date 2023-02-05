What extra features are included in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced? (next-gen version)

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.