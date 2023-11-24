The Game Awards tease a new Hideo Kojima trailer, fans speculate it to be Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 is possibly the most-anticipated game right now. Fans are eagerly looking forward to legendary game director Hideo Kojima’s next title. However, we are glad to report that there have been some recent hints from The Game Awards that a new trailer for Kojima’s game might be closer than expected.

Advertisement

Hideo Kojima needs no introduction to the gaming community, as he is a renowned game director. The Japanese national is the mastermind behind renowned game franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. Likewise, he is currently working on the new installment of Death Stranding, known globally as Death Stranding 2.

Kojima Productions officially announced their upcoming game last year at The Game Awards with a teaser release. The teaser hyped up the fans by giving a small glimpse at the next installment of Death Stranding. Since then, Kojuma loyals have been waiting eagerly for a trailer to get an in-depth view of the game.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Okami13_/status/1727842672277069844?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Incidentally, on November 22, 2023, the 60-year-old took to his X, previously known as Twitter, to share pictures of video and sound mixers from his studio. Later, The Game Awards shared this post on their official X account with the “shifty eye emoji” in the caption. The latter possibly wanted to hint that something was exciting about the picture.

Kojima fans speculate The Game Awards is hinting at Death Stranding 2 trailer

The Game Awards sharing Kojima’s post attracted a lot of Death Stranding fans. Many of them speculated it could be a hint from the former about the much-awaited Death Stranding 2 trailer. Moreover, they also have a solid reason for believing in it.

After all, Kojima released the first teaser for Death Stranding 2 at last year’s Game Awards. So, it is possible for the Japanese game designer to continue the tradition and release the trailer for his new game at The Game Awards 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MikeBoharsik/status/1727480809316057162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MB_MILAN/status/1727318483955073027?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/capconchi/status/1727218835756024203?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Death Stranding 2 is a direct sequel to the 2019 single-player action. So, it will follow after the events of the original Death Stranding. The four-minute-long teaser revealed an older Sam Porter. Additionally, the original cast would be returning to reprise their roles with the new addition of Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna.

Kojima Productions are once again using Decima, the proprietary game engine by Guerrilla Games, for Death Stranding 2, as they did with the previous installment. Moreover, this upcoming action title will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Still, it might get ported to PC later, the same as what Sony did with the previous iteration.